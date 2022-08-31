Turf Talk: Can Emaraaty Ana defend Betfair Sprint Cup title?
The big race on Saturday is the Betfair Sprint Cup staged at Haydock Park. This Group One race is run over six furlongs and carries a prize of nearly £200,000 to the winner. Yorkshire trained horses have a good record in this race winning it four times in the last eight years.
The Kevin Ryan trained Emaraaty Ana won last year in a record time for the race and he looks to be returning to form to defend his title. He won last year after finishing second in the Nunthorpe at York a race in which he was a fast finishing third this year.
No horse has won the race twice since Be Friendly won the first two runnings of the race in 1966 and 1967. So Emaraaty Ana has quite a trend to overcome but I think he could be up to the task.
The Tim Easterby trained Art Power led until 100 yards out last year before fading into fifth. If ridden with a bit more restraint he could figure in the finish. Naval Crown and Minzaal are two others to consider but I will stick with Emaraaty Ana to win for Yorkshire.
Andrea Atzeni rides my selection and is also on board Triple Time for Kevin Ryan in the Superior Mile. He won on this weekend a year ago but has not raced since so must have had some training issues. It’s a tough ask to win first time out at this level but he should run well at a decent price.
Most Popular
-
1
Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham back from injury and determined to meet challenge of 'toughest' League Two campaign head on
-
2
Harrogate Town 0 Newport County 4: Town manager Simon Weaver apologises to supporters after heavy 4-0 home defeat
-
3
Golf report: Latest news and results from around the Harrogate golf clubs
-
4
Theakston Nidderdale League: Killinghall will hope to secure title against Masham this weekend
-
5
Kayne Ramsay signs for Harrogate Town from Premier League Southampton FC
It could be a good day for Atzeni as he rides Open Champion for the in-form Roger Varian. He has only had three career outings but has improved with each one.
Northern based jockey Daniel Tudhope travels to Ascot for a couple of good rides. He is on board Fresh for James Fanshaw and Hamaki for William Haggas. Both have good chances and could make the 500 mile round trip worth it for Danny Boy.
Garlick’s ‘Saturday’ Goodies
Haydock 1:45 – Triple Time
Haydock 2:20 – Open Champion
Haydock 3:35 – Emaraaty Ana
Ascot 3:10 – Fresh
Ascot 3:45 - Hamaki