Emaraaty Ana, pictured right under the guidance of Frankie Dettori winning The Al Basti Equiworld Gimcrack Stakes at York Racecourse in 2018 is the defending champion at this weekend's Betfair Sprint Cup. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The Kevin Ryan trained Emaraaty Ana won last year in a record time for the race and he looks to be returning to form to defend his title. He won last year after finishing second in the Nunthorpe at York a race in which he was a fast finishing third this year.

No horse has won the race twice since Be Friendly won the first two runnings of the race in 1966 and 1967. So Emaraaty Ana has quite a trend to overcome but I think he could be up to the task.

The Tim Easterby trained Art Power led until 100 yards out last year before fading into fifth. If ridden with a bit more restraint he could figure in the finish. Naval Crown and Minzaal are two others to consider but I will stick with Emaraaty Ana to win for Yorkshire.

Andrea Atzeni rides my selection and is also on board Triple Time for Kevin Ryan in the Superior Mile. He won on this weekend a year ago but has not raced since so must have had some training issues. It’s a tough ask to win first time out at this level but he should run well at a decent price.

It could be a good day for Atzeni as he rides Open Champion for the in-form Roger Varian. He has only had three career outings but has improved with each one.

Northern based jockey Daniel Tudhope travels to Ascot for a couple of good rides. He is on board Fresh for James Fanshaw and Hamaki for William Haggas. Both have good chances and could make the 500 mile round trip worth it for Danny Boy.

Garlick’s ‘Saturday’ Goodies

Haydock 1:45 – Triple Time

Haydock 2:20 – Open Champion

Haydock 3:35 – Emaraaty Ana

Ascot 3:10 – Fresh