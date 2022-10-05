Turf Talk: British-trained horses shine at Longchamp

British jockey Luke Morris celebrates while riding Alpinista after winning in The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe horse race at The Paris Longchamp racecourse. Picture: Getty Images

Frankie Dettori returned from a long absence to win on Kinross, while the Richard Fahey-trained filly The Platinum Queen won the L’Abbaye for the Middleham Park Racing syndicate ridden by Holly Doyle.

But the ‘Piece De Resistance’ was Alpinista’s win in the big race for seventy-four year old trainer Sir Mark Prescott. This resolute grey battled through the Parisian mud for the most popular trainer in British racing.

All three horses were tipped in this column but just seeing the joy on the faces of all the winners far outweighed any personal kudos or financial gains.

York Racecourse stages its final two race days of the season this weekend.

Nathanael Greene proved his liking for soft going, conditions he is likely to face here, when winning at Haydock in July. He goes in the Heritage Handicap on Friday. His trainer, Newmarket based William Haggas, loves to have a winner in the county of his birth.

Haggas also has a good chance with Mujtaba in the 10 furlong handicap on Saturday. He was favourite for the Cambridgeshire but was taken off his feet. This longer trip and softer going will play to his strengths,

In the Coral Sprint Cup on Saturday, I am going to take a chance with David O’Meara’s Gulliver.

Soft going is the key to this eight-year-old. He won this race in 2019 and 2020 and was very unlucky in Ireland recently when denied a clear run. All those races were run with give in the ground.

Streets of Gold won at the Ebor meeting and subsequently in Ireland. He looks good in the Rockingham Stakes on Saturday. He could yet run on the Friday but should go well wherever he rocks up.

William Derby and his team at York have provided some superb racing on the Knavesmire this year. We are really lucky to have such a top class course on our doorstep in Yorkshire.