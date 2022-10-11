Turf Talk: Big cash up for grabs as British Flat racing season reaches its conclusion

Baaeed on his way to winning the the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

This is the richest day in British racing with £4.1 million up for grabs. With so much money at stake, it will be a pivotal meeting for the top trainer championship with William Haggas and Charlie Appleby locked in a thrilling battle.

Haggas looks sure to scoop a big pot as Baaeed seems a certainty in the Champion Stakes. He is arguably the best horse in the world going unbeaten in his 10 career starts, his last six being at Group One level.

He retires to stud after his final race on Saturday and it will be a brave man who backs against this outstanding four-year-old.

The opening race is the Stayers Championship where Trueshan looks a good bet to emulate his win in this race last year. He skipped Longchamp to wait for this race and the likely soft going will play to his strengths.

The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes race sees an intriguing clash between Inspiral and Modern Games. The former won the Fillies Mile as a two-year-old and was impressive in the Coronation Stakes at the Royal meeting despite hating the ground.

Charlie Appleby has a good chance in the Sprint race with last year's winner Creative Force. However if the in-form Kinross takes his chance here he could be a better bet. He did this column a favour when winning on Arc day and loves the going.

Emily Upjohn pulled much too hard on firm going over course and distance in the King George. She has not been seen since July but has been working well at home and has been well supported to win the Fillies and Mares race.

The concluding Balmoral Handicap can go to the David O'Meara trained Blue for You. He ran too free behind stablemate Escobar when last at Ascot but with Danny Tudhope back on board should settle better.

