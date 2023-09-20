The Ayr Gold Cup trophy is up for grabs this weekend. Picture: Christian Cooksey/Getty Images

There is great entertainment to be had at York Racecourse on Saturday. Seven great races are followed by a musical tribute to George Michael performed by Fastlove.

The feature race is the Vickers Bet Handicap run over five furlongs. The Nigel Tinkler-trained Muker won over course and distance as a two-year-old and was once rated 103 and running in Listed races.

He lost his way a bit last year but seems to have got a new lease of life under 7lb claimer Alex Jary. The pair have combined to win at Thirsk and Ayr recently so should run well again.

Summerghand, left, in action. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Summerghand, left, in action. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Ayr Gold Cup is the usual impossible-to-call cavalry charge, with the last two winners Summerghand and Bielsa in the line-up.

Summerghand is an amazing horse and proved when dead-heating at York that he retains his old ability even at the age of nine. But he is set to carry top weight and is reluctantly passed over in favour of Bielsa.

Kevin Ryan’s bay gelding is no spring chicken at eight years of age, but has been lightly raced this year. I get the feeling he has been laid out for this race and ran well when third in the Stewards Cup on heavy going. If the rains come in Scotland then he is the one to be on.

The Doonside Cup at Ayr gives My Prospero a great opportunity to get on the scoresheet this season. He has the best form and highest rating in the race but I am taking him on with Pride of America.

I liked his attitude when battling well to win the John Smith’s Cup at York. He could be hard to pass if he gets his head in front.

Balance Play couldn’t handle the firm ground at York and will love a return to soft going in the Duty Free Handicap at Newbury. Trainer Ralph Beckett is in form and Balance Play could be a step in front of the handicapper.