Turf Talk: Ascot hoping to beat the cold weather with race to savour on the cards

Jeff Garlick looks ahead to the weekend's racing action.

The cold weather could play havoc with the racing fixtures this weekend. Officials at Ascot and Haydock have covered the tracks with frost sheets and are waiting to find out the severity of the Arctic blast.

The temperature could drop as low as -4C in the build-up to Ascot's Grade 1 BetMGM Clarence House Chase card on Saturday.

The Clarence House Stakes itself has cut up badly with only four runners facing the starter. But they include the first two favourites for the Champion Chase at Cheltenham. El Fabiolo beat Jonbon in the Arkle Chase last year and their re-match this year is being billed as the race of the Festival.

I am firmly in the El Fabiolo camp for the big one in March, run over the stiff Cheltenham fences and track. But if ever Jonbon is going to beat his big Irish rival, he will not get a better chance than at Ascot on Saturday.

The flatter track will play to his strengths and his quick accurate jumping may just get El Fabiolo out of his comfort zone. This will be a race to savour.

Dan Skelton sent out six winners last weekend and his Alcester yard is hitting top form. His West Balboa ran too bad to be true in the Long Walk hurdle on this track late last year.

She runs against her own sex on Saturday and if settling better must go close. Marie’s Rock is the one for the forecast.

I fancy another Skelton mare to run well on the same card. Nurse Susan won well at Cheltenham and looks a progressive sort. That was only her second race after a 617-day break from the track, so she has relatively few miles on the clock.

Brave Kingdom had an even longer break, being absent for 690 days before his two wins late last year. He is lightly raced for an eight-year-old and is worth siding with in the handicap chase.