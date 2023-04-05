Turf Talk: An all-weather extravaganza awaits racing fans on Good Friday

Jockey Harry Skelton in action earlier this year. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Racing has only taken place on Good Friday since 2014 with the quality of racing improving to now feature the All-Weather Championships from Newcastle. Along with four races from Lingfield these form part of a bumper extravaganza for armchair punters.

Trainer Andrew Balding has made a good start to the Flat season and, along with jockey Oisin Murphy, I hope they can enjoy a ‘Berkshire’ double.

The Marathon Championship is the target for Berkshire Rocco. This horse was a decent performer on the turf running in Group Two races such as the Great Voltigeur at York in 2020 and winning at Ascot in 2021.

He has since had wind surgery and been gelded and, following a 12-month absence from the track, has returned to win on the all-weather. He looks to have too much class for his opponents.

Berkshire Shadow has a similar profile having won the 2021 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot before losing his way in his three-year-old season. He has also been gelded and won his only other race on the all-weather and should go well in the Mile race.

There is even more all-weather racing on the TV from Musselburgh on Saturday but also three decent jump races from Haydock.

There has been a Challenger Series of heats running throughout the year for horses that are not quite talented enough to enter the top races. The finals take place at Haydock where I am hoping Dan Skelton produces a winner or two.

He saddles Jeffery’s Cross in the Chase final and Farmer’s Gamble in the Stayers Hurdle final, both ridden by brother Harry. The former has been a bit of a bridesmaid by running second in his four starts this season, but that does mean he sneaks in at the bottom of the handicap.

Farmer’s Gamble was very impressive when winning his last start at Exeter and has proven form over the distance and on the likely soft surface.