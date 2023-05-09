International referee Wayne Barnes addresses his audience during Harrogate RUFC's recent Annual Dinner. Pictures: Submitted

Almost 300 guests attended the event, which was hosted by the Old Swan Hotel in Swan Road, including former Scotland international and British & Irish Lions player and coach, Sir Ian McGeechan.

Ex-England internationals Alan Old, Peter Squires, Roger Shackleton and Martyn Wood, and former England team doctor Terry Crystal also took their place on the top table, where they were joined by ‘Gate’s first-ever lady President, Jo Finnegan, who said grace.

Meanwhile, Master of Ceremonies Kevin Lynch - who was sponsored by Richard Austin Alloys - kept guests entertained and amused during the evening.

Wayne Barnes with members of Harrogate RUFC's senior men's teams.

Barnes, one of rugby union’s highest-profile referees, delivered a speech which covered his journey from starting out with a whistle in hand, to becoming the world’s leading Test official.

Demonstrating his dedication to the game, the morning after the event saw him fly to Dublin to referee the Leinster versus Toulouse European cup semi-final, which was won by the home side.

Barnes appeared courtesy of Emsley Crane Hire, with Apollo Capital and Harrogate Wealth Management also providing sponsorship.

Yorkshire Referees Society had a table at the dinner for the first time, with Harrogate MIND also attending, as part of their growing partnership with the Rudding Lane-based outfit.

Harrogate RUFC Ladies players pose with Wayne Barnes.

They joined their fellow guests in listening to a short talk from Wood, who is Harrogate’s director of rugby, regarding future plans on the field, while Chairman Mark Garrett spoke about the club’s off-field achievements.

‘Gate commercial chairman and dinner organiser, Mike Cowling, then thanked sponsors and all those present for supporting what is a key event in the club’s calendar.

The event was particularly well-attended by junior parents, celebrating the Yorkshire trophies won during the season by three separate age-group teams, something which has never been achieved previously.

A silent auction run by Impulse Decisions, together with sponsorship, helped to ensure that when proceedings drew to a close, approximately £10,000 had been generated for the HRUFC Charitable Foundation.