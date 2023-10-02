Fijian winger Orisi Katalau was a try-scorer in Harrogate RUFC's narrow success over Sandal at Rudding Lane. Picture: Gerard Binks

The North One East leaders extended their unbeaten start to the 2023/24 season, recording a fourth victory in five games courtesy of a narrow 27-25 success at Rudding Lane.

But in a contest which ebbed and flowed, the Aces looked second best for long periods, leaving their director of rugby underwhelmed at the full-time whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Saturday was a very tight game, as we expected it would be, and to be honest I don’t think we really deserved to win,” Wood told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martyn Wood, Harrogate RUFC's director of rugby. Picture: Submitted

“Overall, we are happy to come away with the result, but we know as a group that we were lucky to do so.

“Massive credit has to go to Sandal. They played the better rugby, they carried well and looked more dangerous in the backs than we did.

“The positive thing for me is that we’ve been able to come through and win it. Last season, I’m sure we would have lost a game like that, but this year we’ve found the habit of winning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that maybe our fitness told in the end, and our scrum power certainly helped us in the latter stages, but mentally we are in a good place at the minute, which is important.”

Three Rory Macnab penalties saw ‘Gate take a 9-8 advantage into half-time, though they fell behind two minutes after the resumption when Sandal registered their second try of the afternoon.

Will Hill would however drive over following a line-out to restore the home lead moments later, with Macnab then adding another penalty to make it 17-13.

Sandal hit back again with their third touchdown, only for Fijian winger Orisi Katalau to gather Sam Fox’s cross-kick and finish for 24-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors then snatched the ascendancy back on 65 minutes with a converted try, but with the Aces 25-24 down, Macnab landed a late penalty to decide matters.

On the reasons behind his team’s struggles on the day, Wood added: “We just didn’t perform, to be honest, though it’s hard to put my finger on exactly why.

“The conditions didn’t help, however we do need to be slicker as a team. It was just one of those days where things didn’t click.

“There are things to work on. I’m not going to say we need a reaction in the next game because the lads have done pretty well so far this season and we’re happy with where we are, but we know that we can play better than we did on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a weekend off now, which gives us the chance to rest a few bodies, but when you’re winning you don’t really want a break, you just want the games to keep coming.”