Jonny Luty impressed with the ball for West Tanfield during their Theakston Nidderdale League Division One win over Pannal. Picture: Gerard Binks

West Tanfield CC made it two wins out of two at the start of the 2025 Theakston Nidderdale League season when they beat Pannal by six wickets.

Jonny Luty snapped up 4-22 and Jake Simpson bagged 3-34 as the visitors were knocked over for just 127, Rob Ellis top-scoring with 36.

Tanfield then eased to 129/4 inside 25 overs, thanks largely to the runs of opener Harry Lamb (31) and Will Shaw (30 not out).

Rob Smith did his best to keep Pannal - who have returned to the league after a spell in Yorkshire Premier League North - in the contest, but his three-wicket haul proved to be in vain.

Helperby were another side to record a second maximum-point success in as many matches as they got the better of Pateley Bridge.

The Badgers were bowled out for 158 despite a fine half-century from Eddie Batchelor (73), Tom Messenger taking 4-30 while Joe Corner claimed 3-19.

Dan Marston (73 not out) and Mike Dennett (51 not out) then steered Helperby to 163/1 in 32 overs.

Birstwith also recorded victory number two when they edged out Blubberhouses in what was a close contest.

Craig Robinson (46) led the hosts to 162 all out, Omar Ali returning superb figures of 5-10.

Aamir Rehman (40) and Luke Davis (30) kept Blubberhouses very much in contention, though they fell just three runs short in the end.

Angus Heslin (4-57) was the pick of the Birstwith attack, while Robinson (3-22) and Thomas Johnston (3-24) also did their bit.

Alne successfully chased down Killinghall’s first-innings total of 284/7 to back up their own opening-day triumph.

Peter Carr (104) starred for the home team, smashing a fine century at the top of the order alongside Daniel Hunt (76).

Dan Atkinson grabbed three wickets for Killinghall having already done the business with the bat, hitting 109.

Ben Rhydding got up and running thanks to a 40-run victory over Walton Park, the team they were promoted from Division Two alongside at the end of 2024.

Stuart Calderon struck a stunning 125 in a score of 265 all out as Olly Hills and Harry Hudson took a trio of scalps apiece.

James Rawlings (102) was another player to hit a ton, though Park’s response ended on 225.

Calderon completed a very useful afternoon’s work for the hosts by helping himself to a haul of 5-34.

Goldsborough also registered their first success of the new campaign when they squeezed past Upper Wharfedale.

Nick Robinson (101) and James Wood (62) batted superbly to help Jarrod McPhee’s men post 224 all out.

Elliot Stockton bagged 4-35 for Wharfedale, who had Callum Lockett (63) and Ethan Wilson (58) in good form with the willow in hand, though their final wicket fell with them five runs shy of where they needed to be.

Skipper McPhee and Mansoor Waziri took four wickets each to guide Goldsborough home.