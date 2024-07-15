West Tanfield CC currently sit second in the Theakston Nidderdale League Division One standings. Picture: Gerard Binks

West Tanfield CC got back on track after seeing their Theakston Nidderdale League Division One title hopes dented last time out.

Angus Shaw's men lost significant ground at the top of the table when they were soundly-beaten by leaders Arthington in their previous match, but they bounced back in style, routing struggling Masham.

Skipper Shaw was the star of the show, producing an unplayable spell of bowling, which saw him bag 6-9 as the basement boys were skittled for just 78.

Sam Abel (34 not out) then guided Tanfield to an eight-wicket success which leaves them 29 points shy of top spot.

Unstoppable Arthington made it 10 wins in as many matches this term thanks to a crushing victory over third-placed Killinghall.

Hasnain Ali Yaqoob (116) and skipper Naveed Andrabi (82) both batted superbly during a 176-run stand for the second wicket as the defending champions reached 237/4 in 45 overs.

Josh McDonald struck 56 when Killinghall responded, however 4-30 from Brahm Singh helped ensure that they did not progress any further than 130/9.

Upper Wharfedale climbed up to fourth spot following their seven-wicket success at Ouseburn.

Dan Benson and Tom Eggleston grabbed a trio of scalps apiece as the hosts were knocked over for just 116, Jake Temple making a defiant 37.

Opener Jake Starkey then hit 45 not out to steer the Rams to 121/3 inside 21 overs.

Goldsborough drop down to fifth despite a resounding nine-wicket triumph at home to second-from-bottom Pateley Bridge.

Liam Ingram (94) batted superbly for the Badgers, narrowly missing out on a century as he dragged his team to 183/7.

Mark Wood (5-36) shone with ball in hand for Goldsborough before captain Jarrod McPhee took over, smashing an unbeaten 117 not out alongside Mitchell George (48 not out).

Alne put some distance between themselves and the drop zone courtesy of a four-wicket triumph against mid-table Birstwith.

Toby Stirke snapped up five wickets as the visitors were dismissed on 176, James Riley weighing in with a knock of 41.

Peter Carr (87) then continued his fine form with the bat, paving the way for Alne to go on and reach 177/6 despite three wickets for Jack Sheridan.

Blubberhouses’ fixture at Helperby was cancelled due to the wet weather.