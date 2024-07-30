Jonny Luty starred for West Tanfield CC as they got the better of Helperby in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League. Picture: Gerard Binks

West Tanfield CC and Killinghall both won on Saturday to keep themselves in contention at the top of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One.

Second-placed Tanfield beat Helperby by a sizeable 94-run margin having racked up 253/7 in 45 overs.

Jonny Luty (50) and Harry Lamb (49) top-scored for the hosts, Dan Marston taking 3-33.

Cheslin Batt made 51 when Helperby replied, however they struggled to keep up with the required run-rate and didn’t make it any further than 159/9.

Luty completed a superb afternoon’s work by snapping up 4-35, while home captain Angus Shaw grabbed 3-59.

Saturday’s result keeps Tanfield seven points ahead of third-placed Killinghall, who recorded a 31-run success over second-from-bottom Ouseburn.

Dan Atkinson’s men posted 186/9, Josh McDonald (52) and Scott Copley (39) leading the way as Harry Appleton-Metcalfe bagged a fine five-wicket haul.

Ouseburn were then dismissed on 155, Ben Chamberlain chipping in with 36 in a losing cause, as Atkinson and Andy Thompson took a trio of scalps apiece.

Top-of-the-table Arthington remain unbeaten, and stretched their lead at the summit very slightly to 27 points courtesy of a 304-run rout of Birstwith.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, the defending champions raced to 312/9 declared in 44.4 overs.

Satyawan Himanshu (75) and captain Naveed Andrabi (71) both made half-centuries, while Brahm Singh (45) and Umar Farooq (41) also contributed.

Thomas Johnston was the pick of the Birstwith attack, returning figures of 3-41.

Having tasted victory in just one of their opening 10 matches, Masham registered back-to-back triumphs when they overcame Alne - but stay bottom of the pile.

Opener Simon Wordsworth (31) was the visitors’ leading light as a number of batsmen made starts without going on to convert them into big scores.

Thus, Masham’s innings closed with the scoreboard reading 179, Toby Stirke and Andrew Galloway scooping four wickets each.

But that total would prove beyond Alne, who were sent back to the pavilion 17 runs short of where they needed to be.

Kieran Bramley (3-38) and Kyle Tomlinson (3-39) both impressed with the ball for the victors.

Pateley Bridge sit just three points above the bottom two following their comprehensive nine-wicket reverse at the hands of fourth-placed Upper Wharfedale.

Opener Liam Ingram did his best to keep the Badgers competitive, carrying his bat as he made 100 not out in a total of 181/8.

Jake Starkey scooped 5-33 for Wharfedale, then demonstrated his allround ability by making an unbeaten 68 to guide them to 182/1.

James Stephenson (57) and Jimmy McPhee (41 not out) also batted nicely for the Rams.

Upwardly mobile Blubberhouses recorded their fifth win in six matches and climbed to seventh place courtesy of a two-wicket success over Goldsborough.

In all sorts of trouble at 95/8, the visitors eventually scrapped their way to 157 all out thanks largely to number 10 Jonathan Jackson’s innings of 33.

Ben White took 4-44 for Blubberhouses, who then reached 158/8 in response thanks to runs from Aamir Rehman (50), Will Haines (43) and Luke Davis (30 not out).