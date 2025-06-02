Theakston Nidderdale League: Walton Park CC climb off bottom of table after bagging first win

Joe Corner took four wickets for Helperby CC, but was unable to save them from defeat to top-of-the-table Goldsborough. Picture: Gerard Binks

Walton Park CC were able to enjoy a maiden victory as a top flight Theakston Nidderdale League outfit after breaking their duck for 2025 at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promoted from Division Two as runners-up at the end of last season, James Rawlings’ men began round six bottom of the pile having lost all of their opening five matches.

But, they got up and running on Saturday thanks to a 22-run success over Blubberhouses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park posted 242 all out, with opener Angus Taylor (91) the mainstay of their innings as Ahmad Hussain snapped up five wickets.

Bash Khan (45) and Aamir Rehman (41) kept Blubberhouses in the hunt, however they were all out for 220 in the end.

Tom Hudson and Harry Hudson bagged three wickets each to wrap things up for the home side, who remain inside the relegation zone despite Saturday’s result.

Pannal dropped to the foot of the table after they were turned over by Birstwith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martyn Wood’s team were condemned to a fifth defeat in six games having been knocked over for just 105, Angus Heslin bagging 4-26 and Thomas Johnston claiming 3-19.

A half-century from the bat of Craig Robinson then saw Birstwith to a seven-wicket win in 22.1 overs.

Pateley Bridge sit just above the drop zone in 10th spot after they were skittled for 67 by Upper Wharfedale on their way to a fifth reverse in six outings.

Eddie Batchelor (20) and Gary Muff (20) were the only Badgers batsmen to make it into double figures as Tom Baines ran riot, helping himself to a sensational haul of 9-37.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Lockett then struck an unbeaten 41 to guide Wharfedale over the line in 16.2 overs.

At the other end of Division One, Goldsborough remain in pole position following their narrow victory at home to Helperby.

Nick Robinson (89) and Mansoor Waziri (37) were the main contributors as the league leaders were bowled out for 228, Joe Corner (4-46) and Tom Messenger (3-53) impressing with the ball.

Dan Marston (68), Jake Fletcher (64) and Corner (36 not out) looked as if they were going to lead Helperby beyond that total, though they fell just short, running out of deliveries with the scoreboard reading 225/9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a point further back in second place are Killinghall, who emulated Goldsborough in recording a fifth triumph in six matches when they saw off West Tanfield.

Andy Thompson (4-26) played a key role in getting rid of Tanfield for 174, Sam Abel hitting 41 and Joshua Gericke finishing undefeated on 39.

Josh McDonald (50) and Dave Wallis (38) then steered Killinghall to a four-wicket success in 42.4 overs.

Ben Rhydding's hefty first-innings score of 296 all out proved to beyond Alne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Miller (84), Sam Tattersall (51) and Amad Hussain (35) weighed in for last season's Division Two champions in the face of some excellent bowling by Daniel Hunt, who finished the afternoon with a five-wicket haul/

Skipper Will Bell (78) impressed when Alne replied, however he received little by way of support and the hosts were dismissed for 219 in the 37th over.

Roam Hamilton (4-74) and Stuart Calderon (3-32) did the business with the ball for Ben Rhydding.