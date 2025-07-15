Theakston Nidderdale League: Upper Wharfedale CC move up to second thanks to fourth straight win

Jake Starkey made a half-century for Upper Wharfedale CC as they recorded a fourth consecutive win. Picture: Gerard Binks

A seventh win in eight matches saw Upper Wharfedale CC seize second place in Theakston Nidderdale League Division One.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The in-form Rams made it four victories on the bounce when they got the better of struggling Pateley Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Jake Starkey (63) and Jimmy McPhee (46 not out) helped Callum Lockett's men to 192/4 and a six-wicket success inside 29 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, James Stephenson had bagged 3-39 as Bridge closed on 187/8 at the end of their 50 overs.

Steve Alderton (63), Tom Smith (48) and Eddie Batchelor (35) performed well at the top of the order to get the Badgers into a useful position in the match, however the runs then dried up.

That result leaves Wharfedale 23 points behind leaders Goldsborough, who bounced back from a rare defeat last time out, at home to Blubberhouses.

The high-flyers made short work of their visitors, who were dismissed on 106, with Ahmad Hussain (44) the only away batsman to offer any resistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Shorter snapped up a fine 5-45 for Goldsborough, who then eased to 110/2, Jarrod McPhee (43 not out) guiding his team over the line.

Ben Rhydding occupy third spot following a two-wicket triumph at Birstwith.

Callum Halliday (76) made a half-century as the hosts posted 202/9, Forrest Hamilton claiming 3-26.

Skipper Sam Tattersall then struck 73 to set Ben Rhydding on their way to 203/8, which they reached with six balls to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Killinghall drop from second place to fourth after being turned over by Helperby.

Captain Dan Atkinson (61) and Matt Denham (33) were the only two home players to make a meaningful impression with the willow in hand in a first-innings score of 151/7.

Tom Wade (4-29) and Tom Messenger (3-35) did the damage for Helperby, who then cruised to 152/4 in 35.1 overs.

Dan Marston top-scored for the victors, hitting 42 of their runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the division, Walton Park climbed out of the relegation zone courtesy of a 34-run win over West Tanfield.

James Blair-Holt (77) and James Rawlings (66) shone as last season's Division Two runners-up put 249/5 on the board, Jonny Luty scooping 3-69.

Will Shaw (47) and Cameron King (44) got Tanfield's response off to a solid start, though 3-40 from Oscar Firth helped send the visitors on their way for 215.

Pannal were unable to build on their surprise success against Goldsborough last time out, and slid back into the drop zone after losing at Alne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Barrett (62) received little by way of support as he weighed in with the majority of his side's 108 all out.

Toby Stirke (4-12) and Ryan Raper (3-32) impressed with the ball for Alne before 34 from Daniel Hunt helped them to 109/7.