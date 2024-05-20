Theakston Nidderdale League: Upper Wharfedale CC get up and running as batsmen post huge score

Birstwith CC's Sam Ryan is clean bowled during Saturday's Theakston Nidderdale League clash with West Tanfield. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Upper Wharfedale CC got up and running for 2024, and in some style, as they beat Helperby by 180 runs in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League.

The Rams racked up a mammoth first-innings total of 350/5 in just 45 overs, Jimmy McPhee smashing 15 fours and seven sixes in a stunning 85-ball knock of 133.

Callum Lockett (79 not out) and Elliot Stockton (54) then added half-centuries, while Fred Fox made 40 as the runs continued to flow.

Joe Corner hit an unbeaten 67 when Helperby replied, though 3-34 from Tom Baines helped to get rid of the visitors for 170.

Dominic Kelleher bowling for West Tanfield against Birstwith.

Killinghall are the new Division One leaders following their comfortable seven-wicket triumph at home to Ouseburn.

Billy MacGregor claimed 3-31 as the away side were restricted to 169/9, Will Jenkins their top-scorer with 32.

A quick-fire innings of 91 not out from only 58 deliveries by Luke Haidar then led Dan Atkinson’s men to 172/3 in 28 overs.

Victory saw Killinghall knock Goldsborough off the summit after their perfect start to the season was ended by Alne.

Chris Base weighed in with a fine half-century for Birstwith.

Jarrod McPhee’s team won all of their opening three fixtures, but found themselves in a spot of bother when they were dismissed for 152.

McPhee (38) was the only away batsman to make any real impression as Andrew Galloway (4-28) and Daniel Hunt (3-34) shone with the ball in hand.

Will Bell (57 not out) then struck an unbeaten half-century to steer Alne to 153/5 and a five-wicket success.

Defeat saw Goldsborough slip to third position, where they now sit just behind Arthington.

Jonny Luty bowling for West Tanfield.

The defending champions proved too good for struggling Pateley Bridge, who remain without a victory so far this term.

The Badgers struggled with the willow in hand, failing to progress beyond 118/9 in their 45 overs as Rahul Khode bagged 3-8 and Naveed Piran took 3-37.

Satyawan Himanshu then set about steering Arthington to their victory target, weighing in with 58 not out of their 120/3.

Masham’s total of 194/8 proved to be beyond Blubberhouses.

Simon Wordsworth made his way to 40 as Adil Shazad snapped up a fine haul of 5-41.

Blubberhouses were then sent back to the pavilion 63 runs short of where they needed to be, despite a useful innings of 44 by Bash Khan.

The Masham attack shared out the wickets to fall, with Oliver Ambler, Kieran Bramley, Harry Hill and Kyle Tomlinson each finishing up with a brace.

Birstwith’s showdown with West Tanfield ended in a tie.

Chris Base (56) and Callum Halliday (55) were the home team's leading lights as they were dismissed on 177, Alfie Spencer scooping 5-27 for Tanfield.