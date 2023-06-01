Theakston Nidderdale League: Upper Wharfedale CC continue to go from strength to strength

Joe Furniss took four wickets for Darley but couldn't save his side from defeat. Picture: Gerard Binks

Joe Daggett’s team took over at the top of Division One on Saturday after beating Kirk Deighton to record their fourth win in four completed fixtures this term.

Struggling at 109/7, some lower-order runs from Adam Rudys (42) and Dan Benson (34) helped the home side to 221 all out, Jonathan Watkins claiming three of the wickets to fall.

Deighton were however blown away for just 75 in reply as Ryan Cran, Callum Lockett and Benson each took a trio of scalps apiece.

Goldsborough edged to a single-wicket home victory over Masham, but drop down one place to second in the table.

The visitors were bowled out for 137, Tom Smith their top-scorer with a knock of 36.

A half-century by Jarrod McPhee (54) set Goldsborough on their way, however they slumped to 86/8 before Graham Shorter saved the day with an unbeaten 28.

Kieran Bramley bowled superbly for Masham, finishing up with a haul of 5-31.

Helperby sit third after their 18-run success at struggling Darley.

Campbell Love (76) continued his fine recent form as the away side closed on 161/9 in 45 overs, Joe Furniss bagging 4-26.

A number of Darley batsmen made starts, but in the end their reply ended on 143 as Love completed a fine afternoon’s work by scooping 4-19.

Fourth-placed Ouseburn inflicted a crushing defeat on Pateley Bridge.

Adam Fisher’s troops racked up 250/8 with Liam Storm (60), Jonty Moorhouse (42), Oliver Chamberlain (39) and Peter Carr (37) all contributing.

Eddie Batchelor struck 59 when the Badgers took their turn at the crease, however Moorhouse (3-29) and Archie Pearson (3-43) combined to ensure that they did not progress any further than 136 all out, a sizeable 114 runs short of where they needed to be.

Birstwith registered their maiden win of the campaign to pull clear of the drop zone, seeing off West Tanfield away from home.

The visitors put 239/7 on the board thanks to runs from Craig Robinson (54), Thomas Johnston (49 not out), Callum Halliday (41) and Tom Croston (35 not out).

Harry Lamb hit 43 for Tanfield, though they were bowled out for 183, Halliday grabbing 3-21.

Andy Thompson helped himself to a superb 6-39 as Killinghall got rid of Arthington for 147, Naveed Andrabi making 44.