Theakston Nidderdale League: Unbeaten Arthington CC open up healthy lead at the summit

Hasnain Ali Yaqoob top-scored as Arthington CC won once again in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League. Picture: Gerard Binks

Arthington CC pulled 33 points clear at the top of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One, taking full advantage of a slip-up by one of their title rivals.

The defending champions recorded their 15th consecutive victory when they entertained Alne on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors posted a more-than-useful total of 242/9 in 45 overs, Brad Hinchcliffe top-scoring with not out as Brham Singh and Umar Faros bagged three wickets apiece.

However, Arthington needed just 32.3 overs to knock off the required runs, Hasnain Ali Yaqoob hitting a quick-fire 90 alongside Satyawan Himanshu, who made 60.

West Tanfield began the weekend in second place, but slipped to third following their mauling by mid-table Blubberhouses.

Salman Anwar (79), Aamir Rehman (55) and Ali Raza (51) all struck half-centuries as the hosts were all out for 219, Alfie Spencer snapping up 4-28.

Tanfield were then blown away for only 91, despite Sam Abel’s defiant knock of 44.

Anwar completed an impressive afternoon’s work by taking 5-16 for Blubberhouses, while Ben White scooped 4-44.

Killinghall climbed into second spot thanks to their 30-run success at home to Helperby.

Josh McDonald weighed in with 68 not out to guide the hosts to 235/9, Dan Marston claiming 4-54.

And despite Marston (108) making a fine century when Helperby responded, he received little by way of support and the away innings closed on 205.

At the other end of the table, Pateley Bridge’s 26-run win at home to Birstwith was enough for them to escape the relegation zone.

Tom Fryer chipped in with 54 of the Badgers’ 210 all out, Callum Halliday helping himself to 4-53.

Tom Croston struck 56 when Birstwith took their turn at the crease, though 5-19 from all-round ace Fryer ensured that they did not progress beyond 184.

Ouseburn dropped into the bottom two after being sent packing for 117 by fifth-placed Goldsborough, for whom Jarrod McPhee grabbed 3-7 and Mitchell George 3-27.

Captain McPhee then hit 65 to steer the visitors to 118/3.

Rock-bottom Masham were crushed by fourth-placed Upper Wharfedale, who racked up a hefty 314/4 thanks largely to tons from Jimmy McPhee (113) and James Stephenson (110 not out).

The away team were then dismissed on 105 despite Kyle Tomlinson’s 45, Stephenson shining again with an excellent haul of 5-11.