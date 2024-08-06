Theakston Nidderdale League: Top flight title-hopefuls all record victories

Killinghall CC currently sit third in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League. Picture: Gerard Binks

It is a case of as you were at top of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One after the three sides in contention for the title all won on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders Arthington sit 26 points clear at the summit as a result of their 87-run success over second-from-bottom Masham.

Satywan Himanshu (108) hit a fine century alongside Hasnain Ali Yaqoob (92) as the defending champions racked up a sizeable 282/7 from their 45 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Tomlinson finished unbeaten on 82 when Masham replied, though they never really looked like making it three wins on the spin and ran out of deliveries with the scoreboard reading 195/8.

Brahm Singh (3-38) was the pick of the Arthington attack.

Second-placed West Tanfield cruised to victory on the road at bottom-of-the-table Pateley Bridge having bowled their hosts out for 122.

Louis Foxton struck a defiant 47 for the Badgers, but received little by way of support as Joshua Gerricke and Angus Shaw took three scalps apiece.

Alfie Spencer (47) and Harry Lamb (33 not out) then led Tanfield to 125/3 in just 20 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just seven points further back in third spot are Killinghall, who emerged as comfortable winners from their trip to Goldsborough.

Matt Denham (37 not out), Iain Campbell (34) and Will Pattison (31) all chipped in to steer the visitors to 201 all out, Jarrod McPhee bagging 4-27.

Goldsborough were then dismissed on 120 thanks largely to the efforts of Billy MacGregor, with Mitchell George (42) the only home batsman to make much of an impression.

Some way off the pace in fourth position, Upper Wharfedale made light work of mid-table Birstwith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Stephenson helped himself to a superb haul of 6-23 as the away team were skittled for only 79.

Joe Daggett (34 not out) then guided the Rams to a nine-wicket triumph inside 17 overs.

Aamir Rehman stole the show as resurgent Blubberhouses climbed up to sixth place after beating Ouseburn by 19 runs to register their sixth victory in seven attempts.

Seemingly in a spot of bother at 72/5, the visitors rallied and ended up making a hefty 293 all out courtesy of Rehman’s sensational 167 from just 102 balls, a knock which featured 19 fours and 11 sixes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Chamberlain then smashed 101 to keep Ouseburn in contention, and although Alf Bartle added 40, the home side couldn’t progress beyond 274.

Ahmad Hussain impressed with the ball for Blubberhouses, snapping up four wickets.

Alne edged an extremely tight affair at Helperby, having knocked their hosts over for 133.

Dan Marston (37) and Dan Spink (35) top-scored, while Toby Stirke scooped 5-37.

Daniel Hunt (46) led Alne’s response, however they only limped over the line with a single wicket in hand as Joe Corner and Cheslin Batt grabbed three wickets each.