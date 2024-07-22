Theakston Nidderdale League: Top flight strugglers record useful victories

Eddie Batchelor contributed useful runs as Pateley Bridge CC climbed out of the Theakston Nidderdale League Division One relegation zone. Picture: Gerard Binks

The two teams who began the weekend inside Theakston Nidderdale League Division One’s relegation zone both won on Saturday to keep things interesting at the bottom end of the table.

Pateley Bridge climbed out of the bottom two courtesy of their 60-run success over Ouseburn, who they leapfrogged in the process.

Liam Ingram (49) and Eddie Batchelor (38) led the way as the Badgers reached 212/9 from their 45 overs, Jake Temple taking 4-45 and Henry Appleton-Metcalfe claiming 3-41.

Ian Parnaby made 34 when Ouseburn responded, however a superb spell of bowling by Louis Foxton (6-38) helped ensure that they did not progress any further than 152.

Meanwhile, bottom-of-the-table Masham moved to within 19 points of safety after getting the better of eighth-placed Blubberhouses, who headed into the fixture off the back of four consecutive victories.

The basement boys looked to be in trouble once again as they slumped to 89/5, though a fine knock of 76 by Kyle Tomlinson rescued their innings and saw them to a more-than-useful 232 all out.

Ahmad Hussain shone with the ball for Blubberhouses, grabbing 4-23, though none of their batsmen managed more than Hasan Zeb’s 39 and they came up eight runs short in the end.

Kieran Bramley was the pick of the Masham attack, helping himself to five of the wickets to fall.

At the opposite end of the division, leaders Arthington extended their perfect start to the campaign by beating mid-table Helperby.

The defending champions appeared to be in a spot of bother having been dismissed for 146, Hasnain Ali Yaqoob top-scoring with 42 as Andrew Harrison returned superb figures of 5-16.

But they fought back to register their 11th straight win, getting rid of Helperby for just 100 thanks to captain Naveed Andrabi (3-15) and Rahul Khode (3-23).

Victory leaves Arthington 26 points clear of second-placed West Tanfield at the summit.

Angus Shaw’s men trimmed the gap to first place slightly following their five-wicket triumph at home to Upper Wharfedale.

Elliot Stockton (67) and Callum Lockett (47) steered the Rams to a first-innings total of 159 all out, Jonny Luty and Dominic Kelleher snapping up four scalps apiece.

Harry Lamb (51) and Sam Abel (43 not out) then guided Tanfield over the line inside 40 overs despite the efforts of Jake Starkey (4-53).

Killinghall sit just seven points further back in third spot as a result of Saturday’s 107-run success against Alne.

Sam Halliday was in sensational form for the hosts, smashing a stunning 168 not out from only 136 balls, a knock which included 24 fours and five sixes.

His efforts saw Killinghall to a hefty 315/4, Luke Haidar adding 43.

Daniel Hunt (103) responded with a ton of his own, though Alne failed to progress beyond 208 as Andy Thompson and Josh McDonald bagged four wickets each.

Fourth-placed Goldsborough were beaten by sixth-placed Birstwith having put 198/5 on the board.

Jarrod McPhee hit 79 of those runs, but the home team edged to victory with one wicket and one over in hand.

Tom Croston (48) was Birstwith’s leading light, while McPhee completed a splendid afternoon’s work by taking 4-40 with the ball.