Theakston Nidderdale League: Title race wide open with eight rounds of fixtures remaining

Birstwith CC beat Theakston Nidderdale League leaders Goldsborough CC. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Theakston Nidderdale League Division One title race remains wide open with eight rounds of fixtures still to be played in 2025.

A victory for leaders Goldsborough on Saturday would have seen them pull as many as 30 points clear at the summit, but the fact that they suffered a second loss in three outings means that the top four are now separated by just 22 points, with the fifth and sixth-placed teams not too much further behind.

This season’s early pace-setters were turned over by Birstwith at the weekend, restricted to 207/9 as they attempted to chase down a first-innings total of 286/6.

Jarrod McPhee hit 90 for Goldsborough, but received little by way of meaningful support from his team-mates as Jack Sheridan bagged 4-62.

Earlier in the contest, fifth-placed Birstwith’s Sam Ryan (99) and Callum Halliday (94) had just missed out on centuries, while McPhee took three wickets.

Ben Rhydding sit second, 18 points behind Goldsborough, after making it six wins on the spin when they comprehensively beat Alne.

Captain Sam Tattersall’s knock of 40 was the only real highlight as last year’s Division Two champions were dismissed on 164, Jon Henley claiming 2-34.

Alne were then skittled for just 75 in reply thanks largely to a sensational spell of bowling by Alex Miller, who finished up with figures of 6-11.

Just one point further back in third spot are Killinghall, who sank bottom-of-the-table Pateley Bridge at the weekend.

Dan Atkinson took the game away from the struggling Badgers as he smashed a rapid 101 not out from just 54 deliveries during an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 125 with Josh McDonald (87 not out).

Those runs saw Killinghall close on 265/3 and Pateley’s batsmen always looked like they were going to be up against it when they took their turn at the crease.

Opener Steve Alderton made 42, but there was little else to write home about and Billy MacGregor (5-42) helped to get rid of the away side for 168.

Upper Wharfedale drop from second to fourth after seeing their four-match winning streak brought to a halt on the road at lowly Walton Park.

The hosts posted 221/9 from their 45 overs, James Rawlings (79) and Duncan Spencer (53) both scoring half-centuries as J Stephenson snapped up 4-38.

In a tight match that went right down to the final ball, the Rams came up just short, finishing on 221/9 despite the efforts of Dylan Canny (59) and James Raper (55).

Hamish Firth and Tom Hudson each took a trio of scalps for Park, who climbed 22 points clear of the relegation zone in the process.

Sixth-placed West Tanfield had far too much for Blubberhouses, beating them by a hefty 134-run margin.

Alfie Spencer (71) and Sam Abel (69 not out) shone with the bat as the hosts put 250/6 on the board.

Guy Smith (3-16) and Jake Simpson (3-25) then combined nicely to send Blubberhouses packing for 116.

Abdul Dyan Qazi (33) was the only visiting player to offer any real resistance with the bat.

Second-from-bottom Pannal lost out by 106 runs away at Helperby.

The home side racked up a mammoth 320/8 in 45 overs as Tom Wade (101), Dan Marston (64) and Jake Fletcher (56) all weighed in.

Liam Daly did his very best to keep Pannal in the contest with a fine haul of 6-66, while Archie Barrett contributed 87.

But, they failed to progress beyond 214 all out in the end and remain deep in trouble.