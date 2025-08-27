Paceman Jonny Luty helped West Tanfield CC to victory over title rivals Goldsborough. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Theakston Nidderdale League title race was blown wide open in round 18 as West Tanfield demolished top-of-the-table Goldsborough.

The leaders headed into Saturday’s fixture 30 points clear at the summit, but were skittled for just 84 for by their hosts, who sit second in the table.

Nick Robinson hit a defiant 39 for Goldsborough, though the visitors struggled to cope with the bowling of J Gericke (5-14) and Jonny Luty (3-23).

Robbie Wilberforce then finished unbeaten on 29 as Tanfield cruised to a seven-wicket win inside 19 overs, with that result leaving them just 11 points behind their opponents with four matches left to play this term.

Killinghall sit just two points further back in third spot following their five-wicket victory at home to second-from-bottom Pannal.

J Sprowell (46) top-scored for the away side as they were dismissed on 136, Dan Atkinson and Billy MacGregor bagging three wickets apiece.

All-round ace Atkinson then made 68 not out to lead Killinghall to 137/5 in 24.3 overs.

Fourth-placed Upper Wharfedale might also now fancy their chances of mounting a late title bid after they moved to within touching distance of top spot courtesy of a 44-run success away at Birstwith.

Jake Starkey (112) was the mainstay of the Rams’ innings, smashing a superb century in a hefty 316/9.

Callum Halliday responded with an even bigger score of 126 for Birstwith, and although Sam Ryan made 59, a lower-order collapse saw the hosts go from 188/0 to 272 all out.

Oliver Metcalfe (5-53) and Starkey (4-37) did the vast majority of the damage for Wharfedale.

At the opposite end of the division, rock-bottom Pateley Bridge find themselves 37 points from safety as a result of their 223-run mauling by Blubberhouses.

Omar Ali (104), Ali Raza (63) and Aamir Rehman (48) all weighed in to guide the visitors to 331 all out.

Gary Muff claimed four wickets for the Badgers and then hit 35 with the bat, however he received little by way of support and Bridge were sent packing with just 108 to their name.

Adil Shazad was the pick of the Blubberhouses’ attack and finished the afternoon with figures of 4-44.

Third-from-bottom Walton Park remain in trouble and just 16 points above the relegation zone following their narrow loss at home to Alne.

Chris Hooper took 3-33 as the away team were knocked over for just 119.

But Park were unable to go on and complete what should have been a routine run-chase, losing their final wicket with the scoreboard reading 114.

Toby Stirke (3-23) and Ryan Allinson (3-29) both impressed for Alne with the ball in hand.

Jake Fletcher hit 75 of Helperby’s 186/5 as they beat Ben Rhydding by five wickets in a clash between two mid-table outfits.

Earlier, Stuart Calderon had made 52 for the home side, while Tom Wade scooped 4-47.