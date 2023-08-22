James Wood and his Goldsborough CC team-mates remain very much in the hunt for the Theakston Nidderdale League title. Picture: Gerard Binks Picture Gerard Binks

Leaders Arthington remain three points clear at the summit having beaten fifth-placed Killinghall by 82 runs.

Captain Naveed Andrabi shone once again for the league leaders, hitting 116 in their 200 all out, Dan Atkinson taking 5-61.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrabi then claimed 3-25 as Killinghall were dismissed on 118.

Second-placed Goldsborough crushed rock-bottom Darley by a 139-run margin.

Jarrod McPhee top-scored, making 74 of their 254/5 in 45 overs.

A haul of 5-25 for James Wood then helped get rid of the division’s basement boys for 115.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two points further back in third sit Ouseburn, who chased down Birstwith’s 117 all out, Will Jenkins bagging 4-20.

A knock of 31 from Peter Carr then steered Ouseburn to 120/6.

Helperby move up to fourth following their 36-run triumph over West Tanfield.

Joe Corner weighed in with 72 as the hosts posted 186/7, Angus Shaw grabbing four scalps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Abel scored 37 when Tanfield responded, though 5-32 from Thomas Lydiate helped ensure that they did not progress further than 150/9.

Upper Wharfedale climb to sixth after skittling Pateley Bridge for 56, Ryan Cran (4-25) and James Stephenson (3-3) doing most of the damage.

Earlier, Stephenson’s knock of 96 from 97 balls had dragged the Rams from 17/5 to 146 all out, Oliver Fryer claiming 3-27 for Bridge.

Back-to-back successes for Masham have seen them escape the drop zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They leapfrogged Kirk Deighton into 10th spot after knocking their hosts over for 133, thanks largely to 5-17 from Andy Heard.

Jon Watkins made 48 received by little by way of support as Deighton attempted to chase down a total of 258/4.