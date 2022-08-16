Theakston Nidderdale League: Significant gaps open up at both ends of top-flight table

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Kwok was in the runs as Goldsborough CC piled more misery on relegation-threatened Harrogate 3rds in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League. Picture: Gerard Binks

Leaders Killinghall now sit 39 points clear at the summit, while relegation-threatened Harrogate 3rds and Blubberhouses find themselves needing to bridge even greater margins if they are to escape the drop zone.

It was a dominant all-round display which saw title favourites Killinghall record their 14th win in 16 completed fixtures, strengthening their grip on first place.

Scott Copley’s team racked up 307/4 from their 45 overs at home to rock-bottom Blubberhouses.

Joe Horne top-scored with 76, while Dave Wallis (46), Matthew Denham (42) and Dan Atkinson (33 not out) all contributed, though it was Sam Halliday’s rapid knock of 60 not out from just 29 deliveries which really caught the eye.

Hayden Church hit a defiant 43 when the visitors replied, however his team-mates had no answer to an unplayable spell of bowling by Billy MacGregor, which saw him take a superb 6-14.

Atkinson also got in on the act, finishing with 3-10 as Blubberhouses were skittled for 87, leaving them 43 points shy of safety.

Killinghall’s cause was aided by nearest rivals Darley suffering a first loss in nine matches, on the road at Helperby.

Several of the defending champions’ batsmen made starts, but none of them managed more than Larry Audain’s 25 in a first-innings total of 151/9.

Mid-table Helperby took their time knocking off the required runs, but they eventually made it over the line in the penultimate over of the match, Joe Corner scoring 36 to steer his team to a six-wicket success.

Third-placed West Tanfield also lost ground when they were turned over by Masham.

Opener Sam Ambler (69) and Will Hogarth-Jones (33) impressed with the bat as the hosts put 195/8 on the board, Jakes Stubbs taking three of the wickets to fall.

And that score proved beyond Tanfield, who were dismissed on 149 thanks in part to the efforts of Craig Broadley, who helped himself to 4-35.

Harry Lamb hit 35 for the away side, but that was as good it got for them.

Arthington remain fourth in spite of them going down by 46 runs away at Pateley Bridge.

George Rounthwaite (50) and Eddie Batchelor (48) shone for the Badgers, who closed on 178.

Umar Farooq and Naveed Piran took a trio of scalps apiece for Arthington, however they soon found themselves in trouble at 30/4.

Kamrosh Khan (67) kept the visitors in the game with an excellent half-century, though his hard work proved to be in vain.

Arthington were eventually all out for 132, Oliver Fryer (4-32), Tom Hardcastle (3-25) and Jos Overend (3-30) doing the damage for Bridge.

Birstwith’s fading title hopes appear to have been all-but-extinguished by their seven-wicket reverse at the hands of Kirk Deighton.

The hosts cruised to 161/3 in 23.1 overs having knocked the Wreaks Road outfit over for 160.

Second-from-bottom Harrogate 3rds finished on the losing side for the eighth week in succession after being sent packing with only 128 to their name by Goldsborough.

Henry Saul (4-26) and Graham Shorter (4-50) bowled brilliantly for the away team, who went on to complete a 10-wicket triumph.