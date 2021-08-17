Theakston Nidderdale League: Sam Ryan stars as Birstwith CC pull clear

Sam Ryan shone for Birstwith CC during Saturday's win over Kirk Deighton.

The all-rounder snapped up a superb return of 6-15 to help skittle opponents Kirk Deighton for just 74, Richard Ward their top-scorer with a meagre 21.

Ryan then opened the batting and led Birstwith to a rapid seven-wicket success inside 11 overs, hitting 13 fours in his 39-ball knock of 56 not out.

Victory sees the table-toppers increase their advantage over second-placed Darley, who lost out to Helperby.

Jordan King (69) struck a half-century for the title-hopefuls, but received little by way of support and the hosts were all out for 152, Al Darnell bagging a fine 5-42.

Dan Spink then struck an unbeaten 56 to guide Helperby to their second big scalp in succession following last weekend’s triumph over Birstwith.

Third-placed Goldsborough eased to an eight-wicket win over Blubberhouses to keep themselves very much in the mix.

Henry Saul (5-29) and Mark Wood (4-48) shone with ball in hand, getting rid of the home side for 140.

Australian Jarrod McPhee (62 not out) and Luke Boniface (49 not out) then came together as Goldsborough finished the job with eight wickets and just shy of 20 overs to spare.

Rock-bottom Burton Leonard’s miserable season continued despite them posting 170/4 on the road at West Tanfield, Matthew Rangeley contributing 40 not out.

Tanfield overhauled that score with ease, however, Adam Hodgkinson (60 not out), Cameron King (50) and Will Shaw (42) all doing their bit.

Fellow strugglers Ouseburn did however boost their survival hopes by registering a second victory on the bounce when they entertained Masham.

Will Bennison claimed 4-50 for the relegation-threatened hosts as their visitors put 210/9 on the board, Tom Smith hitting 45.

Bennison completed a fine afternoon’s work by scoring 69 with the bat before Ben Mackrill (49 not out) got Ouseburn to 214/4 and over the line with just three balls remaining.

Pateley Bridge were bowled out for 123 by Harrogate 3rds, Tom Taylor scooping 4-33.