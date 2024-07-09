Theakston Nidderdale League: Rock-bottom Masham CC suffer sixth straight loss

Eddie Batchelor batting for Pateley Bridge CC during their Theakston Nidderdale League Division One defeat to Helperby. Pictures: Gerard Binks

Masham CC find themselves rooted to the foot of the Theakston Nidderdale League Division One table following their sixth consecutive defeat.

Oliver Ambler’s men have won just one of their nine completed matches this term and now sit 24 points from safety as a result of Saturday’s 113-run loss at home to high-flying Killinghall.

The visitors made 254/6 in their 45 overs, Sam Halliday (112) leading the way with a superb century, while captain Dan Atkinson (38 not out) and Dave Wallis (38) also contributed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Blades bowled nicely for Masham, claiming four wickets, but the home side struggled when they took their turn at the crease, Tom Smith (43) the only batsmen to make any real impression.

Joe Corner helped himself to four wickets as Helperby CC got the better of the Badgers.

Skipper Atkinson was the pick of the Killinghall attack, returning figures of 5-44.

Pateley Bridge remain second-from-bottom after their three-wicket loss at home to Helperby.

The Badgers headed into Saturday's fixture in decent form having won two of their previous three, though they were sent packing with just 105 runs to their name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Corner shone for Helperby, bagging 4-28, before Dan Marston's 35 steered the visitors to 108/7 in 23.3 overs.

Tom Wade, left, is congratulated by his Helperby CC team-mates after taking an early wicket.

Liam Ingram did his best to keep Bridge in the contest, taking 4-41, but his efforts ultimately went unrewarded.

Ouseburn, who are only nine points clear of the relegation zone in 10th position, were unable to defend a more-than-useful total of 225/8 away at Birstwith.

Kevin Street (50), Will Jenkins (45), Guy Jenkins (31 not out) and Alf Bartle (31) all chipped in for the visitors, with Craig Robinson grabbing three of the wickets to fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fine knock of 85 not out by Sam Ryan proved to be the cornerstone of Birstwith’s response, Callum Halliday (41) and Thomas Johnston (30 not out) also helping get the home side over the line in the penultimate over of the match, with three wickets still in hand.

Pateley Bridge CC's Liam Ingram is clean bowled.

Jake Temple was the pick of the Ouseburn attack, finishing up with 5-51.

Blubberhouses won for the third Saturday in succession to pull further clear of trouble.

Salman Anwar starred with a knock of 127 as they triumphed by two wickets at Upper Wharfedale chasing 267/7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, James Stephenson (71 not out) and Jake Starkey (61) had done the business for the Rams.

At the other end of the division, leaders Arthington once again emerged triumphant from a top-of-the-table clash.

Naveed Andrabi’s men got the better of title rivals Killinghall last time out, and were too good for West Tanfield on Saturday.

Angus Shaw’s men began the weekend second in the table and posted 175 after electing to bat first, Sam Abel making 62, while Jonny Luty added 39.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brahm Singh claimed 4-31 for the hosts, before Andrabi (69) and Satywan Himanshu (35) guided them to 179/7 in just 33.1 overs.

Dominic Kelleher and Shaw both finished the match with three scalps to their name, but could not prevent Arthington from opening up a 22-point lead at the summit.

Fourth-placed Goldsborough got back on track with a seven-wicket success at home to Alne.

Peter Carr (78), Stuart Morley (48 not out) and Alistair Jackson (37) all batted nicely as the visitors put 224/5 on the board.