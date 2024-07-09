Theakston Nidderdale League: Rock-bottom Masham CC suffer sixth straight loss
Oliver Ambler’s men have won just one of their nine completed matches this term and now sit 24 points from safety as a result of Saturday’s 113-run loss at home to high-flying Killinghall.
The visitors made 254/6 in their 45 overs, Sam Halliday (112) leading the way with a superb century, while captain Dan Atkinson (38 not out) and Dave Wallis (38) also contributed.
Harry Blades bowled nicely for Masham, claiming four wickets, but the home side struggled when they took their turn at the crease, Tom Smith (43) the only batsmen to make any real impression.
Skipper Atkinson was the pick of the Killinghall attack, returning figures of 5-44.
Pateley Bridge remain second-from-bottom after their three-wicket loss at home to Helperby.
The Badgers headed into Saturday's fixture in decent form having won two of their previous three, though they were sent packing with just 105 runs to their name.
Joe Corner shone for Helperby, bagging 4-28, before Dan Marston's 35 steered the visitors to 108/7 in 23.3 overs.
Liam Ingram did his best to keep Bridge in the contest, taking 4-41, but his efforts ultimately went unrewarded.
Ouseburn, who are only nine points clear of the relegation zone in 10th position, were unable to defend a more-than-useful total of 225/8 away at Birstwith.
Kevin Street (50), Will Jenkins (45), Guy Jenkins (31 not out) and Alf Bartle (31) all chipped in for the visitors, with Craig Robinson grabbing three of the wickets to fall.
A fine knock of 85 not out by Sam Ryan proved to be the cornerstone of Birstwith’s response, Callum Halliday (41) and Thomas Johnston (30 not out) also helping get the home side over the line in the penultimate over of the match, with three wickets still in hand.
Jake Temple was the pick of the Ouseburn attack, finishing up with 5-51.
Blubberhouses won for the third Saturday in succession to pull further clear of trouble.
Salman Anwar starred with a knock of 127 as they triumphed by two wickets at Upper Wharfedale chasing 267/7.
Earlier, James Stephenson (71 not out) and Jake Starkey (61) had done the business for the Rams.
At the other end of the division, leaders Arthington once again emerged triumphant from a top-of-the-table clash.
Naveed Andrabi’s men got the better of title rivals Killinghall last time out, and were too good for West Tanfield on Saturday.
Angus Shaw’s men began the weekend second in the table and posted 175 after electing to bat first, Sam Abel making 62, while Jonny Luty added 39.
Brahm Singh claimed 4-31 for the hosts, before Andrabi (69) and Satywan Himanshu (35) guided them to 179/7 in just 33.1 overs.
Dominic Kelleher and Shaw both finished the match with three scalps to their name, but could not prevent Arthington from opening up a 22-point lead at the summit.
Fourth-placed Goldsborough got back on track with a seven-wicket success at home to Alne.
Peter Carr (78), Stuart Morley (48 not out) and Alistair Jackson (37) all batted nicely as the visitors put 224/5 on the board.
But a sensational 198-run partnership between Goldsborough captain Jarrod McPhee (94 not out) and Mitchell George (69 not out) took the home side to 226/3 in 42 overs.
