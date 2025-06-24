Goldsborough CC are sitting pretty at the top of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One. Picture: Gerard Binks

Goldsborough CC showcased the power in their batting line-up as they pulled 27 points clear at the top of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The league leaders registered an eighth victory in nine matches this season when they beat West Tanfield by a sizeable 133-run margin having posted a whopping 346/6 in 45 overs.

Lower-order batsman Ethan Ive plundered four sixes and 11 fours in a 45-ball knock of 82 not out, while Nick Robinson (62), James Ward (58) and Jarrod McPhee (33) also contributed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angus Shaw and Guy Smith took three wickets apiece as the Tanfield bowlers toiled, then Will Shaw struck 46 alongside Cameron King (39) in reply.

But, the away side did not progress any further than 213 all out.

Killinghall began the weekend in second place, though they finished it in third after losing out at home to Ben Rhydding.

Sam Halliday (73) and Dan Atkinson (50 not out) both struck half-centuries for the hosts as Alex Miller bagged 4-33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forrest Hamilton (81) and Arslan Nasir (44) then came together to help Ben Rhydding to 193/7 in 39.1 overs.

Billy MacGregor was the pick of the Killinghall attack, finishing the game with 4-44.

Birstwith capitalised on that result to edge ahead into second courtesy of a 95-run success against Alne.

Craig Robinson led the way with 62 to guide the home side to 187/7, Toby Stirke responsible for three of the wickets to fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Hunt hit 31, however Alne were sent packing for only 92 when they took their turn at the crease.

Callum Halliday (5-16) did most of the damage for Birstwith, and Thomas Johnston (3-35) also impressed.

Upper Wharfedale came out on top of their mid-table clash with Helperby having overhauled a first-innings total of 170/6.

Dan Marston (56) and skipper Tom Messenger (40) weighed in with the majority of those runs, before David Whitfield (42) paved the way for the Rams to go on and complete a two-wicket triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the division, Walton Park climbed out of the relegation zone with a win against fellow strugglers Pannal, who slip to last place.

Martyn Wood’s team were bowled out for 134, Chris Hooper helping himself to 4-26.

Duncan Spencer (59) and James Blair-Holt (44) then took centre stage to lead Park to a seven-wicket victory.

Pateley Bridge sit just one place better off as a result of their six-wicket reverse on the road at Blubberhouses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Badgers put 209 all out on the board, Paul Newbould (48) and Eddie Batchelor (40) their top performers.

Abhishek Patil claimed four wickets and Ahmad Hussain grabbed three for Blubberhouses, who required just 31.1 overs to make their way to 214/4.

Aamir Rehman (65 not out) and Patil (47 not out) wrapped things up after Ali Raza had smashed 56.