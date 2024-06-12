Theakston Nidderdale League: Pateley Bridge CC win battle of bottom two to register maiden victory
After five consecutive defeats, the Badgers recorded a comprehensive 81-run victory having put 180/7 on the board in 45 overs.
Tom Fryer hit 34 and James Crawfurd-Porter finished unbeaten on 31, with 51 of Bridge's runs coming through extras - 30 of which were wides.
Hasan Zeb took 3-22 for Blubberhouses, though the home batsmen failed to fire and they were all out for 99 in reply.
Liam Ingram was the pick of the Pateley attack, claiming 2-5 during a miserly eight-over spell that featured six maidens, with Louis Foxton (2-4) proving similarly difficult to get away during the three overs that he bowled.
The Badgers stay bottom of the pile despite Saturday's result, though they now find themselves just two points behind Blubberhouses, and three shy of 10th-placed Masham.
Oliver Ambler’s men endured an afternoon to forget when they entertained Goldsborough, heading back to the pavilion with only 64 runs to their name.
Mark Wood (3-4), Henry Saul (3-14) and Jarrod McPhee (3-20) did most of the damage, before James Wood (39 not out) led the visitors to an eight-wicket win in less than 15 overs.
At the opposite end of the division, leaders Arthington eased to a six-wicket success at home to Helperby.
The away team were sent packing for 119, Brahm Singh snapping up 4-35 and Rahul Khode 3-36.
Hari Mandora then made 35 not out to steer the defending champions to 123/4.
Killinghall sit seven points further back in second place following their 32-run triumph on the road at Birstwith.
Not for the first time this season, captain Dan Atkinson led by example for the visitors, weighing in with a knock of 70, while Josh McDonald added 47 not out in a total of 213/5.
James Riley scored 37 for Birstwith when they responded, though man of the match Atkinson (4-26) helped ensure that they did not progress any further than 181.
West Tanfield climbed to fourth after holding their nerve in an extremely close affair at Upper Wharfedale.
Joe McPhee contributed 63 as the Rams posted 203 all out, Jonny Luty (4-53) and Dominic Kelleher (3-42) impressing with the ball.
And despite slumping to 10/4 in response as Elliot Stockton grabbed 3-43, Tanfield rallied and made it across the line with a single ball of the contest remaining thanks to Harry Abel’s match-winning 66 not out.
Ouseburn recorded back-to-back victories when they entertained Alne.
Pete Carr scored 45 of the visitors’ 188/9 as Josh Bennison bowled superbly on his way to figures of 5-46.
Ouseburn ace Bennison then completed an excellent afternoon’s work by hitting 75 not out alongside Jack Amsden (52) to seal a five-wicket success.
