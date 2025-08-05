Theakston Nidderdale League: Pateley Bridge CC suffer seventh straight loss

Eddie Batchelor and his Pateley Bridge CC team-mates find themselves rooted to the foot of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One. Picture: Gerard Binks

Pateley Bridge CC’s struggles in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League continued as they suffered a seventh consecutive defeat.

The Badgers, who only avoided relegation last term by the skin of their teeth, have now lost 12 of their 14 completed fixtures in 2025 and find themselves 31 points adrift at the foot of the table.

On Saturday, they got themselves into a great position to go on and record a much-needed victory when they bowled Walton Park out for just 141.

Tom Smith (4-29) was the pick of the Pateley attack, while opener Angus Taylor top-scored for the visitors.

But, struggling Bridge were unable to get anywhere near that meagre total and were dismissed on 76 as Tom Hudson (4-27) and James Neale (3-12) took centre stage.

Pannal have endured a similarly torrid time since rejoining the league from Yorkshire Premier League North, and they sit just eight points better off following Saturday’s 288-run mauling by title-chasing Upper Wharfedale.

Joe Metcalfe (70 not out), Callum Lockett (62), James Raper (61) and Dylan Canny (48) all weighed in as the Rams racked up a hefty 347/7 in their 45 overs.

Pannal were then skittled for just 59 in reply, Dan Benson, Tom Baines and Ryan Hodgson all bagging three wickets apiece.

Third-from-bottom Blubberhouses are now three matches without a win after they went down by eight wickets at home to Alne, though they still have a reasonably healthy 23-point cushion between themselves and the drop zone.

Luke Davis’ team could only muster a first-innings score of 111, Abdul Qazi hitting 40 of those runs at the top of the order.

Toby Strike helped himself to a fine haul of 5-36 before Jon Henley (44) steered Alne to 112/2 inside 31 overs.

At the opposite end of the division, Goldsborough resumed control of the title race after seeing off rivals Killinghall.

Two defeats in three matches had seen the league leaders’ healthy cushion at the summit trimmed in recent weeks, but they pulled 22 points clear following their triumph over opponents who began round 15 in third place.

Jarrod McPhee (96) narrowly missed out on a century, while Nick Robinson (65) also batted nicely as Goldsborough posted 236/8 despite the efforts of Ollie Yates, who grabbed 5-58.

Luke Haidar struck 70 when Killinghall took their turn at the crease, but received little by way of meaningful support and the hosts were all out for 143 in the end.

James Wood (4-16) and Mark Wood (3-30) did most of the damage for the away side.

Ben Rhydding started Saturday in second position, but ended it in fourth after their run of six straight wins was halted by West Tanfield, who leapfrogged them in the table to seize third.

The men from the Sleningford Oval put 247/5 on the board thanks to the contributions of skipper Sam Abel (72), Harry Abel (51) and Alfie Spencer (30 not out).

Robbie Miller took four scalps for Ben Rhydding, then completed a fine afternoon’s work by scoring 63 with the bat. However, with runs from his team-mates in short supply, the visitors failed to progress any further than 153.

Elsewhere, Helperby beat Birstwith by three wickets having dismissed them for 150.

Ryan Hall (5-54) shone with the ball, while Callum Halliday made 35 of the home team’s total.

Dan Spink then guided Helperby over the line with a knock of 39 not out as Angus Heslin snapped up an excellent 5-29 in a losing cause.