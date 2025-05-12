Theakston Nidderdale League: Pateley Bridge CC record first victory of 2025

Eddie Batchelor and his Pateley Bridge CC team-mates recorded their first win of the 2025 season on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Gerard Binks

Pateley Bridge CC recorded their first success of the new Theakston Nidderdale League season on Saturday afternoon.

The Badgers, who only narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier Division last term, lost their opening two fixtures of 2025 but managed to get the better of newly-promoted Walton Park at the weekend.

Tom Smith bowled superbly to record figures of 5-42, while Tom Hardcastle bagged 3-45 as Park were bowled out for 169, Ed Thornton making 34.

Gary Muff then hit 42 to steer Pateley to 170/5 inside 34 overs.

Blubberhouses were another team to get up and running for the season when they beat winless Pannal by three wickets.

Aamir Rehman (67 not out) and Ahmed Ali (64) both hit half-centuries to lead the hosts over the line in just 29.1 overs, despite the best efforts of Rob Smith, who took 4-45.

Earlier, Simon Collings had made 65 alongside skipper Martyn Wood (34) as Pannal posted 245/9 in 45 overs.

Abhishek Patil (4-59) was the pick of the Blubberhouses attack.

Alne are now the only club still boasting a 100 percent record after they ended West Tanfield’s winning start to take over at the top of the table.

Eddie Myers was the star of the show for the league leaders, who eased to 178/4 inside 41 overs to complete a six-wicket success.

Opener Myers produced a fine knock of 92 not out, while Daniel Hunt (48) also contributed for Alne.

Earlier, Myers had helped himself to an impressive haul of 6-26 as Tanfield were dismissed on 177, Harry Lamb contributing 48 of those runs.

Killinghall sit second in the division courtesy of their 28-run triumph on the road at Helperby.

The visitors made 202/9 batting first, though none of their batsmen managed more than the 32 scored by Josh McDonald.

Andrew Harrison scooped 4-36 for Helperby, however they were not able to overhaul Killinghall's score despite runs from Dan Marston (45) and Dan Spink (33).

Andy Thompson snapped up 4-37 for the winners, while McDonald claimed 3-51.

Goldsborough are up to third having bounced back from an opening-day defeat to record back-to-back victories.

James Wood (68) and Mansoo Waziri (67) guided the home side to 203 all out against Ben Rhydding, Stuart Calderon grabbing 4-51 and Roam Hamilton 3-26.

Last season's Division Two champions were then sent back to the pavilion for 163, despite the efforts of Calderon (37).

Mark Wood did a good chunk of the damage for Goldsborough, finishing the afternoon with 4-22.

Upper Wharfedale's mammoth first-innings total of 310/6 proved to be well beyond Birstwith.

Callum Lockett smashed a superb 114 not out, while Fred Fox (43) and Ryan Hodgson (41 not out) also chipped in.

Craig Robinson (90 not out) and Callum Halliday (78 not out) produced fine knocks of their own when Birstwith responded, but despite their partnership of 170, the visitors finished up 100 runs short of where they needed to be.

Hodgson completed a fine afternoon's work for Wharfedale by claiming 3-40.