Rob Smith hits a six while batting for Pannal CC. Picture: Gerard Bings

Pannal CC caused a big upset in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League as they beat leaders Goldsborough to climb off the foot of the table.

Martyn Wood's team began the weekend in last place having lost nine of their opening 10 matches since returning from Yorkshire Premier League North.

But, they left their high-flying hosts - who had been beaten just once all season before Saturday - reeling at 60/7 following a superb spell of bowling by George Welton (6-31).

Big-hitting Goldsborough number nine Mansoor Waziri then rescued his side's innings with a fine knock of 89, which included 10 fours and seven sixes, and saw them to 187 all out.

But, despite 4-44 from Mark Wood, Pannal were able to knock those runs off and complete a two-wicket win in 40.4 overs, Rob Smith top-scoring with 40.

That result lifts the victors two places and out of the relegation zone, at the expense of Pateley Bridge, who drop to the bottom of the pile.

The Badgers were knocked over for just 135 by fifth-placed West Tanfield, Eddie Batchelor making 33.

Angus Shaw (6-32) caused all sorts of problems with the ball before Cameron King (48) and Sam Abel (37) set the hosts on their way to a seven-wicket success inside 25 overs.

Like Bridge, second-from-bottom Walton Park remain in deep trouble having suffered their ninth reverse in 11 outings on Saturday.

Last season's Division Two runners-up were bowled out on 180 by Upper Wharfedale, Olly Hills (52) and Rhys Lambert (43) making important lower-order runs.

Callum Lockett (5-45) and Tom Baines (4-30) did nearly all the damage for the Rams, who had posted 246/6 earlier in the piece.

Jimmy McPhee was unquestionably the star of the show, smashing 15 fours and 10 maximums in a stunning knock of 162 from 105 deliveries.

Victory for Wharfedale elevates them to third spot, where they sit just behind Killinghall.

Dan Atkinson's men moved to within 16 points of the summit after ending fellow title hopefuls Birstwith's three-game winning run, leapfrogging them in the table in the process.

Luke Haidar (74) was the mainstay of the home team's 199 all out, Angus Heslin claiming 3-22.

Birstwith did not get anywhere near that score when they took their turn at the crease as Killinghall skipper Atkinson snapped up 4-21 to help send them packing on 92.

Ben Rhydding also moved above Birstwith in the table, thanks to their 47-run triumph at home to Blubberhouses.

The reigning second-division champions put 189 on the board, Arslan Nasir (70) and Oliver Musgrave (46) doing the business with the willow in hand.

Abhishek Patil (6-51) shone for Blubberhouses, however their batsmen came up short and they were all out for 143 in the end.

Stuart Calderon was the pick of the Ben Rhydding attack, scooping 5-31.

Ryan Allinson (4-37) and Fin Furby (3-16) were in good form with the ball as Alne emerged victorious from their mid-table encounter with Helperby.

Jake Fletcher (40) and Joe Corner (37) steered the away team to 152 all out, but Will Bell's 48 got Alne in position to go on and wrap up a three-wicket success.

Tom Messenger grabbed 3-32 for Helperby in a losing cause.