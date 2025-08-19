Theakston Nidderdale League: Pannal CC beat fellow strugglers to boost survival hopes

Rob Ellis was in the runs as Pannal CC secured an important victory. Picture: Gerard Binks

Pannal CC’s survival hopes were boosted by Saturday’s Theakston Nidderdale League Division One victory over fellow strugglers Pateley Bridge.

Martyn Wood’s men have had a tough time of it since returning from Yorkshire Premier League North for the 2025 season, losing 13 of their first 15 matches.

But, this crucial 33-run win over the bottom-of-the-table Badgers moves them within 14 points of safety with five games left to play.

Rob Ellis (69) and William Fotherby (65) hit half-centuries as Pannal put 233/6 on the board before bowling Bridge out for 200 despite the best efforts of Eddie Batchelor (64).

Andrew Fotherby impressed with the ball for the victors, picking up four wickets.

That result will have third-from-bottom Walton Park looking nervously over their shoulders after they were skittled for just 84 at Blubberhouses, who sit just one place higher up the division.

Ali Raza (5-49) and Adil Shazad (4-26) did the damage for the hosts, before they made it to 91/5 inside 14 overs thanks to a knock of 32 by Raza.

At the other end of the table, Goldsborough remain 30 points clear in pole position courtesy of a 50-run success over Helperby.

Jarrod McPhee top-scored with 68 as the league leaders posted 210 all out in the face of some superb bowling by Joe Corner, who bagged 7-32.

Corner then struck 46 when Helperby replied, however their response ended on 160 thanks largely to some more excellent work by McPhee (5-32).

Second-placed West Tanfield kept pace with Goldsborough as they also took maximum points, at home to Alne.

Jonny Luty (3-7) and Guy Smith (3-8) shone, helping to send the visitors packing with only 69 runs to their name.

Harry Lamb’s unbeaten knock of 38 then steered Tanfield to the most routine of 10-wicket triumphs.

Killinghall are just two points further back in third spot following a 38-run win at Birstwith.

Skipper Dan Atkinson (83) and Luke Haidar (57) led the away side to 249/6 in 50 overs, with the former then taking centre stage with the ball.

Killinghall’s captain returned figures of 4-16 as Birstwith were dismissed on 211, despite James Riley (106) weighing in with a fine ton.

Fourth-placed Upper Wharfedale overhauled Ben Rhydding’s first-innings total of 201/9 in less than 36 overs.

Jake Starkey scored 79 of their 203/3 after A Hussain (111) had smashed a century for the hosts earlier in the piece.