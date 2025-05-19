Theakston Nidderdale League: Pannal CC bag first victory since their return

Andy Ellis and his Pannal CC team-mates are now up and running for the 2025 season. Picture Gerard Binks

Pannal CC recorded their first win since returning to the Theakston Nidderdale League when they edged out Alne in what was an extremely low-scoring affair.

Martyn Wood’s team, who rejoined the competition from Yorkshire Premier League North in what was essentially a swap with last year’s Division One champions Arthington, began the season with three consecutive losses.

Alne, meanwhile, headed into Saturday’s contest top of the table and boasting the only remaining 100 percent record in the top flight.

But, they were sent packing for just 75 thanks largely to some fine bowling by Archie Barrett (4-11) and Andy Ellis (3-12).

Pannal did however look to be in all sorts of trouble when they lost their eighth wicket before they had even made it halfway towards their victory target, Toby Stirke snapping up 6-26.

Simon Collings (25 not out) and skipper Wood (24 not out) then steadied the ship and wrapped up a two-wicket success.

Now leading the way at the summit are Goldsborough, who alongside Alne and four other sides, have won three of their opening four fixtures.

Jarrod McPhee’s men bowled rock-bottom Walton Park out for just 113, Mark Wood doing most of the damage with a superb haul of 7-44 as Duncan Spencer hit 31.

McPhee then made an unbeaten 32 to lead his team to a six-wicket triumph in 21 overs.

Killinghall find themselves second following a 53-run triumph over Upper Wharfedale.

Dave Wallis (47), Dan Atkinson (46 not out) and Sam Halliday (46) all batted well to lead the hosts to 199/5 in 45 overs.

Josh McDonald and Luke Haidar then took four scalps apiece as Wharfedale were knocked over for 146.

Third-placed Helperby's first-innings total of 216/9 proved to be beyond Ben Rhydding.

Tom Mesenger (64), Jake Fletcher (45) and Dan Marston (40) got the visitors into a useful position.

Alex Miller returned impressive figures of 6-44, but Ben Rhydding's reply ended on 175, despite a half-century from Forrest Whitaker (53).

Joe Corner (3-61) was the pick of the Helperby attack.

West Tanfield occupy fourth spot after they comfortably got the better of struggling Blubberhouses.

The hosts were sent back to the pavilion with just 134 on the board despite the efforts of Amir Rehman (43).

Guy Smith (5-36) shone with the ball for Tanfield before Robbie Wilberforce smashed a quick-fire 68 not out to lead them to 138/3 inside 16 overs.

Birstwith edged out Pateley Bridge in a game that went right down to the wire.

The Badgers were all out for 249, Thomas Simpson (69) and Eddie Batchelor (48) their leading lights as Riley Hirst and Angus Heslin bagged three wickets each.

James Riley (69), Callum Halliday (52) and Craig Robinson (51) all made half-centuries to keep Birstwith up with the required run-rate, though they only got the job finished with two balls to spare in the end.

Pateley's Tom Hardcastle finished the afternoon with three dismissals to his name.