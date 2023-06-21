Theakston Nidderdale League: Ouseburn CC take over at the top of Division One

Harry Lamb has been in fine form for West Tanfield CC, hitting back-to-back centuries. Picture: Gerard Binks

Upper Wharfedale and Goldsborough have been setting the pace in recent weeks, however the latter were leapfrogged by Adam Fisher’s men on Saturday after they beat Darley to record a ? consecutive win.

Jonty Moorhouse and Will Jenkins bagged four wickets apiece as the visitors were bowled out for 156, Joe Furniss hitting a fine 62.

Moorhouse then completed a fine day’s work by smashing 95 not out to lead Ouseburn to 159/3, captain Fisher finishing unbeaten on 35.

Second-placed Goldsborough suffered just their second loss of the season as they were dismissed for 204 chasing Killinghall’s 223/8, despite Jarrod McPhee (124) hitting a stunning century.

Dan Atkinson was the star of the show for the home side, claiming six scalps after team-mate Dave Wallis had earlier contributed an excellent knock of 75.

West Tanfield leapfrogged Upper Wharfedale into third spot after beating the Rams by 19 runs to secure a fourth straight success.

The in-form Harry Lamb (120) struck a second ton in as many matches as Tanfield posted 206, Tom Baines and Ryan Cran snapping up three wickets each.

Fred Fox (47) and Cran (46) batted nicely when Wharfedale responded, however their final wicket fell with the scoreboard reading 187.

Jonny Luty (3-29) and Trent O’Driscoll (3-46) were the pick of the away attack.

At the other end of the division, Masham climbed off the foot of the table after beating Kirk Deighton, who take their place in last spot.

Sam Ambler did a big chunk of the damage for the victors, helping himself to a haul of 6-48 as Deighton were knocked over for 134, Willem Breuer scoring 47.

The inspired Ambler then hit 69 to guide Masham to a six-wicket victory in 25.1 overs.

Arthington ended a run of five straight losses when they bowled Pateley Bridge out for 230, Muhammad Hussain claiming 3-42.

Tom Fryer hit an excellent 109 for the Badgers, while William McKenzie made 52.

Earlier Naveed Andrabi had top-scored for Arthington with 118, McKenzie scooping 5-50.