Theakston Nidderdale League: Ouseburn CC take a step closer to Division One title

Ouseburn CC took a step closer to the Theakston Nidderdale League title when they overcame Masham at the weekend.
By Rhys Howell
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:18 BST
Will Jenkins took seven wickets for Ouseburn CC in Saturday's victory over Masham. Picture: Gerard BinksWill Jenkins took seven wickets for Ouseburn CC in Saturday's victory over Masham. Picture: Gerard Binks
Will Jenkins took seven wickets for Ouseburn CC in Saturday's victory over Masham. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Division One leaders consolidated top spot with a comprehensive 96-run triumph over their hosts, stretching their advantage at the summit to 12 points.

Jonty Moorhouse (55) and Jonathan Draper (51) both hit half-centuries for the league leaders as they posted 187/9 from their 45 overs.

Harry Hill and Kieran Bramley bagged four wickets apiece for Masham, however their batsmen failed to fire and they suffered a first defeat in four matches when they were all out for just 91.

Will Jenkins did most of the damage for Ouseburn, returning superb figures of 7-19.

Second-placed Arthington were bowled out for 93 by Helperby, captain Naveed Andrabi saving their innings with a knock of 62.

Thomas Lydiate scooped 4-13 for the hosts, but they were then blown away for 64 as Amaninder Singh helped himself to 4-27.

A further 12 points back sit Killinghall, who climbed to third courtesy of a 50-run triumph over second-from-bottom Kirk Deighton.

Stephen Lennox made 45 of their 201 all out, Jonathan Logan grabbing 4-35.

Richard Ward (65) batted nicely once again for Deighton, though 3-34 helped ensure that they did not progress beyond 151/9 in reply.

Defeat leaves the visitors 16 points shy of safety.

Basement boys Darley are even further adrift after suffering their 13th defeat of a difficult campaign, going down by seven wickets at West Tanfield.

They could only muster 122/7 from their 45 overs as Jonny Luty scooped 4-14.

A half-century from Harry Lamb (55 not out) then saw Tanfield ease to 123/3 in 31.3 overs.

Fourth-placed Goldsborough suffered a three-wicket loss at home to Pateley Bridge.

Paul Stalker (42) top-scored for the title-hopefuls in their 165 all out, Oliver Fryer taking 4-46 and Tom Hardcastle 3-37.

Fryer then led the Badgers to 166/7 and over the line with an innings of 45 not out, despite Jarrod McPhee’s excellent 5-14.

Upper Wharfedale were bowled out for just 89 by Birstwith, Callum Halliday running riot with a haul of 7-21.

But the Rams somehow managed to defend that total, Tom Baines performing even better to claim 7-18 as the away side were skittled for 64.

