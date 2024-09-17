Theakston Nidderdale League: Ouseburn CC relegated from Division One after losing crunch clash

Ouseburn CC have been relegated from Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League. Picture: Gerard Binks

Ouseburn CC's relegation from the top flight of the Theakston Nidderdale League was confirmed on Saturday after they were beaten by fellow strugglers Masham.

Division One's basement boys headed into that bottom-of-the-table clash knowing that only a victory would keep their survival hopes alive, however they were left with it all to do after being bowled out for just 110.

Jonty Moorhouse and Jack Amsden both hit 27 to get the home side off to a steady start, but that was as good as it got for them.

Kyle Tomlinson did most of the damage for Masham, snapping up a superb haul of 5-22, while Kieran Bramley (3-25) also played his part.

The in-form Tomlinson (42 not out) then completed a fine afternoon's work by producing another good knock to guide his team to 111/4 inside 34 overs.

Masham's success means that the second side to be demoted to Division Two will not learn their fate until the final day of the season.

Oliver Ambler's troops kept in touch with 10th-placed Pateley Bridge courtesy of that crucial win, and with just five points between them, could well stay up if they better the Badgers' result this weekend.

Bridge got the better of Alne in a match which went right down to the wire, successfully chasing down a score of 213/3 in 45 overs.

Christopher Beaumont (100) and Ryan Beaumont (47) shone for the hosts, putting on an impressive 159-run stand for the first wicket.

But, a 133-run opening partnership between Liam Ingram (92) and George Rounthwaite (48) paved the way for the Badgers to squeeze over the line, reaching 214/ from the very last delivery of the game.

This weekend, Bridge visit Birstwith, while Masham entertain Upper Wharfedale.

At the other end of the division, champions Arthington recorded their 18th triumph in 19 attempts courtesy of a 53-run success over Blubberhouses.

Satyawan Himanshu was the star of the show, weighing in with a stunning 179 as the visitors posted 281 all out, M Magalhaes claiming an excellent seven-wicket haul.

O Ali made 73 for Blubberhouses, but they were all out for 202, Himanshu grabbing 3-36.

Second-placed West Tanfield suffered a 23-run reverse at the hands of Goldsborough after they were bowled out on 179.

Alfie Spencer hit 40 of those runs, Mitchell George scooping 4-26 after Jarrod McPhee (66) had led the home team to 202/9.

Third-placed Upper Wharfedale were removed for 136 chasing Helperby's 281/5, Joe Daggett scoring 59.

C Black (3-8) was the pick of the home attack, while Cheslin Batt (92) and Joe Corner (67) both batted nicely.

Sam Halliday (126 not out) smashed a ton as Killinghall put 211/8 on the board at home to Birstwith.

The visitors would however go past that total, Craig Robinson (36) their leading light.