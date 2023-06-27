Birstwith CC celebrate an early wicket for Thomas Johnston during Saturday's Theakston Nidderdale League Division One victory over Masham. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Division One leaders bowled out their hosts, who began the day in second place, for just 116, Jonty Moorhouse (4-34) and Guy Jenkins (3-19) doing most of the damage.

Alex Jenkins then hit 37 not out to see Ouseburn to 111/5 and a sixth consecutive victory despite the best efforts of Goldsborough’s Mark Wood, who bagged 3-34.

West Tanfield’s fifth triumph in a row sees them climb into second spot.

Masham batsman Simon Wordsworth edges the ball behind and is dismissed during his side's loss to Birstwith.

They routed Helperby, blowing them away for just 72, with captain Angus Shaw (4-10) and Trent O’Driscoll (3-12) in near unplayable form with the ball in hand.

The in-form Harry Lamb then struck an unbeaten 44 to lead Tanfield to a comprehensive nine-wicket success in 15 overs.

Killinghall sit fourth in the table after they saw off struggling Kirk Deighton by a 57-run margin.

Dave Wallis smashed a superb 117 not out from just 109 balls, Matt Denham adding 71 as the visitors posted a hefty total of 287/4 from their 45 overs.

Richard Ward (53) and Gavin Mills (48) scored useful runs for Deighton when they took their turn at the crease, however they failed to progress any further than 230/7.

Andy Thompson and Dan Atkinson both finished the match with three scalps to their name.

Pateley Bridge put some distance between themselves and the drop zone courtesy of a much-needed six-wicket victory over Upper Wharfedale.

Tom Fryer (5-33) and Oliver Fryer (4-43) combined to devastating effect to help get rid of the Rams for 171, Elliot Stockton contributing a fine knock of 56 not out.

A half-century from William McKenzie (72 not out) then led Bridge to 173/4 inside 30 overs.

Birstwith beat third-from-bottom Masham by eight wickets.

Sam Ambler hit 41 for the strugglers, though they were all out for 153 in the end, Callum Halliday and Thomas Johnston scooping a trio of wickets apiece.

Sam Ryan (67 not out) and Craig Robsinon (37 not out) then wasted no time in steering Birstwith to 154/2 in just 22 overs.

Rock-bottom Darley suffered a comprehensive reverse at the hands of Arthington.

The hosts made 187/9 batting first, Naveed Piran top-scoring with 53 as James Yallop took four scalps.