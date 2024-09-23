Masham CC have been relegated from Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League. Picture: Gerard Binks

A fourth consecutive victory was not enough to save Masham CC from relegation from Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League.

Oliver Ambler's men headed into Saturday's final-day-of-the-season clash with Upper Wharfedale knowing that they had to better the result of fellow strugglers Pateley Bridge in order to leapfrog them in the table and escape the bottom two.

But, although they did their bit by recording a 22-run success, their efforts proved to be in vain.

Billy Skelton top-scored with 33 in a first-innings total of 155 all out, Dan Benson bagging 4-36 and Tom Baines 3-27 for the Rams.

And that score proved to be beyond high-flying Wharfedale, who collapsed from 95/1 to 133 all out despite a half-century from Jimmy McPhee (58).

Kyle Tomlinson impressed with the ball for Masham, taking 5-23.

Tenth-placed Pateley Bridge secured their top flight status for another year courtesy of a four-wicket triumph on the road at Birstwith.

The hosts posted 228/6 in 45 overs, Sam Ryan (69), Adam Hugo (49) and Callum Halliday (38) all contributing.

With the pressure on, Eddie Batchelor (84) and Liam Ingram (62) stood tall for the Badgers, getting them over the line with eight wickets to spare.

Champions Arthington signed off with a 76-run victory at home Blubberhouses.

Umar Farooq made 78 of the title-winners' 237 all out, Adil Shazad grabbing a five-wicket haul.

Ali Raza struck 65 when Blubberhouses replied, though 4-34 from Brahm Singh helped get rid of them on 161, wrapping up a 19th win in 20 outings this term.

A sizeable 57 points further back in second-place, West Tanfield wrapped up their 2024 campaign with a 122-run success at basement boys Ouseburn.

A superb century from Sam Abel (102) steered the visitors to 257/8 and the home side never looked like being able to chase that score down, eventually heading back to the pavilion on 135.

Goldsborough overhauled Helperby's 202 all out, Mark Wood weighing in with 79 of their 203/8.

Earlier, Cheslin Batt had continued his fine recent form by hitting 66 for the away side.