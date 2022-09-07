Theakston Nidderdale League: Long-time leaders Killinghall CC wrap up title
Long-time leaders Killinghall CC were crowned Theakston Nidderdale Division One champions following Saturday’s comprehensive victory over Masham.
Scott Copley’s men were playing second-division cricket last season, but have been in sensational form since promotion to the top flight, winning 16 of their first 18 completed fixtures to leave them requiring just a handful of points from their final three matches in order to wrap up the title.
Joe Horne (88) and Sam Halliday (74) shone with the bat as Killinghall racked up 280/4 from their 45 overs.
Andy Thompson then snapped up five wickets as Masham were dismissed on 145, Andrew Sturdy making 30.
At the other end of the table, rock-bottom Blubberhouses’ relegation was confirmed by their 154-run defeat to fellow strugglers Harrogate 3rds.
Rob Stanworth (68) and Matt Ingham (57) both scored half-centuries to steer the Roosters to 264/8, Musa Khan taking a trio of scalps.
Blubberhouses were then knocked over for just 110 in reply, Kamran Khan top-scoring with 34 as Max Sowray claimed 3-7.
That result keeps second-from-bottom ‘Gate’s slim chances of survival alive heading into the final two games of the season.
Elsewhere, Darley moved up to second place after they crushed Birstwith.
Larry Audain smashed 84 of their first-innings total of 250/9 before a superb six-wicket haul for Joe Furniss helped get rid of the hosts for 142.
Third-placed Arthington were bowled out for 129 by Helperby, skipper Dan Marston bagging 4-24 before cracking 45 not out with the bat to lead his team to a four-wicket success.
Defeat at Pateley Bridge saw West Tanfield drop to fourth place in the table.
George Rounthwaite (54), Eddie Batchelor (51) and Mason Scopelliti (42) impressed as the Badgers made it to 200/6, Harry Lamb grabbing 4-31.
Adam Hodgkinson’s fine 72 kept the visitors in the hunt but they didn’t progress further than 195/8, Oli Fryer taking four of the wickets to fall.
Graham Shorter (4-17) and Henry Saul (3-18) combined to great effect as Goldsborough skittled Kirk Deighton for 83.
Cameron Kwok then struck 50 not out as the away side completed an emphatic 10-wicket victory.