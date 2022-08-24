Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Lennox and his Killinghall CC team-mates look set to win Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League at something of a canter. Picture: Gerard Binks

Scott Copley’s team took full advantage of a heavy defeat for rivals Darley, beating Helperby by six wickets to move 53 points clear at the summit with just four matches remaining this term.

Dan Atkinson bagged 3-15 to help restrict the home side to 125/9 from their 45 overs, Joe Corner (56) hitting a defiant half-century.

Joe Horne (35) and Matthew Denham (32 not out) then steered Killinghall to 128/4 with more than three overs to spare.

Darley began the weekend in second spot, but dropped to third after being destroyed by Arthington.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anwar Ul-Haq (52), Naveed Piran (50) and Naveed Andrabi (44) all impressed with the bat as the hosts posted 246/9, Michael Beecroft claiming four of the wickets to fall.

Defending champions Darley slumped to 12/5 in response and were eventually sent packing with just 31 runs to their name.

Red-hot Umar Farooq (6-6) and Piran (4-22) did the damage for rampant Arthington.

West Tanfield, who now sit in second spot, were another side to dish out some serious punishment.

They racked up 329 on the road at rock-bottom Blubberhouses, Adam Hodgkinson top-scoring with 52, while Jake Stubbs, Sam Abel and Will Shaw all got out on 43.

Sajid Khan took four scalps for the basement boys, however they struggled with the bat and were skittled for just 69 thanks to some excellent bowling by Angus Shaw (6-38) and Stubbs (4-30).

Second-from-bottom Harrogate 3rds boosted their survival hopes when they recorded a first win in nine attempts.

Rob Stanworth’s crucial knock of 72 paved the way for the Roosters to reach 270/9, chasing down Kirk Deighton’s 268/6 with only three balls to spare.

Earlier, Michael Malthouse (94) and Darren Bowes (64) had shone for the hosts.

There were a trio of wickets apiece for Mark Wood and James Wood as Goldsborough knocked Masham over for 136, Craig Broadley hitting 31.

Cameron Kwok then struck 83 to lead the hosts to 140/4 and a six-wicket win.

Jos Overend scooped 5-21 to help Pateley Bridge dismiss Birstwith on 143, opener Tom Croston weighing in with 64 of those runs.