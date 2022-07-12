Opening batsman Ed Paxton scored some useful runs for Killinghall CC during their top-of-the-table clash with West Tanfield. Picture: Gerard Binks

The top-flight leaders made it 10 wins from 11 completed fixtures as they recorded a comprehensive victory over second-placed West Tanfield to open up a 19-point gap at the summit.

Hosts Tanfield headed into the weekend having triumphed in nine of their last 10 matches and knowing victory would leapfrog them above their opponents and into pole position.

But they were left with plenty of work to do at the halfway stage after Killinghall reached 231/9 from their 45 overs despite three wickets for Harry Lamb.

Dave Wallis (49) top-scored for the visitors but was run-out just one short of his half-century, while Ed Paxton chipped in with 29.

Will Shaw (51) and Lamb (31) put on 66 for the first wicket when the men from the Sleningford Oval replied, however they failed to keep up with the required run-rate and some fine bowling by Luke Haidar (4-27) helped ensure that Tanfield did not progress any further than 165/9.

Third-placed Birstwith capitalised on that result, climbing to within eight points of second spot courtesy of their first success in three attempts.

They put a sizeable 281/6 on the board away at Masham, Callum Halliday (68), Craig Robinson (63) and skipper George Hirst (42) all impressing with the bat as Kieran Bramley claimed 3-63.

Andrew Sturdy (74) and Tom Smith (64) performed superbly during Masham’s reply, but the pair received almost no meaningful support, with only one of their team-mates reaching double-figures.

And, as a result, the home team’s chase was halted at 192, Hirst completing a solid afternoon’s work by taking 4-26.

Things are really starting to come together for defending champions Darley, who made it five wins on the spin when they entertained Kirk Deighton.

Joe Furniss was the star of the show, snapping up a fine 6-33 as the visitors were sent on their way for just 103 with Richard Ward (41) the only away batsman to impress.

Opener Larry Audain (62) then raced to a half-century to lead Darley to a nine-wicket triumph inside 23 overs.

At the other end of the division, the two sides who began the weekend in the relegation zone boosted their survival hopes by recording crucial victories.

Blubberhouses climbed off the foot of the table after they edged out Arthington on home soil.

Naveed Andrabi (72), Anwar Ul Haq (51) and Umar Farooq (30) were all in the runs for the second week in succession, steering the visitors to 224 all out, while Sajid Khan (4-43) and Lee Platts (3-35) did most of the damage with the ball.

A 115-run stand between Will Haines (79) and Hayden Church (53) then set the strugglers well on their way to overhauling their target.

And although Andrabi bagged 4-55 as wickets started to tumble, Luke Davis (28 not out) was on hand to finish the job for Blubberhouses.

Goldsborough have climbed two places to ninth position courtesy of what was a dramatic home triumph over Helperby.

Cameron Kwok (51) was once again James Ward's team's leading light with the bat, hitting a half-century in the hosts' 167 all out.

Tom Messenger (4-27) and Simon Taylor (3-37) impressed for Helperby, who looked to be on course for a fairly routine success at 119/3.

But, they collapsed following the dismissal of captain Dan Marston for 37 and were eventually dismissed on 166, just a single run shy of Goldsborough's total.

Kwok was again the hero, helping himself to 5-32 alongside Graham Shorter, who finished up with 3-26.

Harrogate 3rds now occupy last place as a result of their mauling by Pateley Bridge.

Tom Hardcastle bagged 4-16 and Oliver Fryer claimed 3-21 as the Roosters were blown away with only 69 runs on the board.