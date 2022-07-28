Theakston Nidderdale League: Killinghall CC remain in control at the summit

Round-up of week 14's Theakston Nidderdale League Division One action.

Dan Atkinson claimed 4-6 and Billy MacGregor 3-29 as the Badgers were bowled out for 121, Mason Scopelliti making 42 of those runs.

Ed Paxton’s knock of 39 then helped the league leaders wrap up an eight-wicket success inside 26 overs.

That result leaves Killinghall 33 points clear of second-placed Birstwith, who eased to a comfortable 59-run triumph at home to Arthington.

Callum Halliday (70) hit a half-century to guide the hosts from 87/6 to 172 all out, Naveed Andrabi taking four scalps.

Arthington’s skipper then completed a decent day’s work by scoring 34 alongside Anwar Ul Haq (44), but despite the pair’s efforts, their side were dismissed for 113.

Jack Sheridan was in superb form for Birstwith, helping himself to a haul of 6-29.

Darley sit just three points further back in third spot having inflicted a third straight loss on West Tanfield, whose own title challenge seems to be evaporating.

Cameron King (41) and Jonny Luty (36) struck useful runs for the men from the Sleningford Oval, however they were all out for 134.

Larry Audain, Rob Nelson and Michael Beecroft each bagged a trio of wickets before Audain weighed in with an unbeaten 69 to wrap up a routine victory for the defending champions.

Richard Ward snapped up five wickets as sixth-placed Kirk Deighton knocked Helperby over for 113, Joe Corner their top-scorer with just 27.

Henry Blythe’s 31 at the top of the order then saw Louis Toseland’s troops complete a six-wicket win with more than 20 overs to spare.

Resurgent Goldsborough are up to seventh courtesy of their seven-wicket success at home to struggling Blubberhouses.

Graham Shorter (5-37) and Jacob Procter combined to good effect to skittle the visitors with only 115 on the board, Sajid Khan hitting 32.

An unbeaten 47 from opener Cameron Kwok then helped upwardly mobile Goldsborough reach 116/3 in 24.1 overs.

Harrogate 3rds remain rooted to the foot of the table as a result of their 59-run reverse at the hands of Masham.

Sam Ambler fell agonisingly short of completing his century, though the 99 runs he did score made up a significant chunk of the away team’s 215/7 in 40 overs.