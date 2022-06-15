Killinghall CC are flying high at the top of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One. Picture: Gerard Binks

Joe Horne hit 45, but he was the only one of the league leaders’ batsmen to really fire in a first-innings total of 158/9.

Joe Preece (4-42) and Tom Hardcastle (3-30) bowled well for the Badgers, leaving them with what appeared a very gettable target.

But, although opener Eddie Batchelor struck 40, Bridge ended up falling short of where they needed to be, eventually being dismissed on 137.

Dan Atkinson was the pick of the Killinghall attack, returning figures of 3-26.

West Tanfield climbed into second position thanks to what was their fifth win in six attempts.

Angus Shaw’s in-form side entertained rock-bottom Blubberhouses and made light work of securing another 20-point haul.

Shaw led very much by example, helping himself to 5-48, while Jonny Luty wasn’t far behind with a haul of 4-32, the pair combining extremely effectively to send the visitors packing for 124.

Mark McEneaney did manage a defiant 44 for Blubberhouses, then bagged a couple of wickets, though that was about as good as the afternoon got for the basement boys.

Sam Abel was in no mood to hang around when it came to Tanfield’s run-chase, smashing 84 not out from only 62 deliveries to lead the high-flyers to 128/3 in the 26th over.

Having begun the season in superb fashion, Birstwith slipped down to third spot after losing for the third time in five matches.

They were undone by fourth-placed Arthington this time around in what was an extremely close contest.

Nathan Smith (98 not out) narrowly missed out on a ton, while Naveed Andrabi (45) also contributed as the hosts posted 226/7 in 42 overs, Pete Hardisty scooping 5-37 for Birstwith.

Callum Halliday (35), Darren Robinson (33 not out), Craig Robinson (30) and Craig Armitage (27) all made promising starts when the title-hopefuls took their turn at the crease, however they were bowled out just six runs short of Arthington’s score.

Rahul Khode was the pick of the home attack, snapping up 4-34.

Masham held out in similar fashion to Arthington to complete an eight-run triumph over Kirk Deighton.

Kieran Bramley struck 50 to guide the hosts to 179/9, Richard Ward effecting a trio of dismissals.

Henry Blythe’s innings of 79 not ensured that Deighton were always in the contest, Thomas Conboy contributing 31.

But, the away team ran out of deliveries just eight runs shy of Masham’s score on 171/8.

Harry Hill was the victors’ leading light, taking 4-26.

Darley blew Helperby away, dismissing their visitors for the meagre total of 55 as they somehow prevailed by a 40-run margin having been bowled out for just 95 themselves.

Joe Furniss was the star of the show, helping himself to 7-24 as the defending champions climbed to fifth in the division.

Earlier, Al Darnell had claimed 4-15 for Helperby, while Dan Marston and Tom Messenger each took a brace of scalps.

Harrogate 3rds are out of the relegation zone having won their bottom-of-the-table showdown with fellow strugglers Goldsborough.

Cameron Kwok continued his good form with the bat, weighing in with 69 of the home side’s 186/9, while Jacob Procter (34) also did his bit.

Ollie Bareham knocked over three Goldsborough batsmen before the Roosters took their turn at the crease.

Rob Stanworth has enjoyed a productive season thus far and once again did the business for ‘Gate, hitting 54 not out as the men from St George’s Road progressed to 187/6 inside 41 overs.

Procter completed a good afternoon’s work by bagging three wickets, though his efforts proved to be in vain.