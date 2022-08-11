Theakston Nidderdale League: Killinghall CC bounce back with victory over title rivals

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Killinghall CC have a healthy lead at the top of Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League. Picture: Gerard Binks

The top-flight leaders saw their advantage at the summit trimmed in round 15, but extended it once again courtesy of Saturday’s six-wicket success.

Dan Atkinson was in fine form and snapped up 6-46 as Birstwith were bowled out for 168, James Riley hitting 64 and Pete Hardisty 39.

Ed Paxton (31), Sam Halliday (28 not out) and Joe Horne (28) then chipped in to guide Killinghall to a six-wicket triumph in the 39th over.

That result sees the division’s pacesetter edge 24 points clear of second-placed Darley.

The defending champions made light work of lowly Goldsborough, bowling their visitors out for the meagre total of just 85.

James Wood struck a defiant 40, however his team-mates struggled to cope with the bowling of Larry Audain (3-18), Joe Furniss (3-21) and Rob Nelson (3-33).

Jim Grange’s 35 was then the standout knock of Darley’s reply as they went on to wrap up a five-wicket win – their eighth on the spin.

West Tanfield climbed up to third position after completing an even more straightforward victory over Kirk Deighton.

Angus Shaw was in unplayable form, helping himself to an impressive haul of 5-9, while Joshua Gerricke claimed 3-12 as the visiting team were sent packing with only 89 to their name.

Runs from Sam Abel (26 not out) and Harry Glatman (26) then guided Tanfield to 90/2 and an eight-wicket triumph inside 19 overs.

Arthington inflicted yet another loss on second-from-bottom Harrogate 3rds to take over fourth spot.

The struggling Roosters came into the match having lost six in a row, but had got themselves into a promising position by the halfway stage of proceedings.

Rob Stanworth (89) and Scott Roberts (52) put on 143 for the first wicket, then Mark Roberts added 36 as ‘Gate closed on 235/8 at the end of their allotted 45 overs.

Rahul Khode (3-36) and Naveed Piran (3-47) both performed well with ball in hand, though it was Arthington’s batsmen who really shone, chasing down their target with almost seven overs to spare.

Umar Farooq hit 67, captain Naveed Andrabi contributed 66 and Anwar Ul Haq added 49 to steer the visitors to 236/4.

Rock-bottom Blubberhouses were soundly beaten by Helperby.

Lee Platts hit 48, however he received little by way of meaningful support and the basement boys were dismissed on 157.

Dan Marston bagged 4-35 for Helperby, while Tom Messenger finished up with 3-55.

Skipper Marston then completed a fine afternoon’s work by smashing 72 not out alongside Joe Corner (32 not out), easing his side to a seven-wicket success in 38 overs.

Ninth-placed Masham crushed eighth-placed Pateley Bridge.

Craig Broadley scooped 4-29 and Oliver Ambler 3-16 as the Badgers were knocked over for 110.