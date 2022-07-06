Killinghall CC have lost just once since they were promoted into Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League. Picture: Gerard Binks

The fight for the Theakston Nidderdale League Division One title looks to be developing into a two-horse race.

At the halfway stage of the 2022 campaign, leaders Killinghall (188 points) and second-placed West Tanfield (180) sit well clear of the chasing pack, with Birstwith third with 156.

Killinghall, who were playing their cricket in the second tier last term, recorded a ninth win in 10 completed matches on Saturday, comfortably getting the better of Masham.

Lower-order runs from Hamish McIntyre (43 not out) and Sam Halliday (35) saw the high-flyers to 173 after they had been reduced to 96/6 at one stage.

Kieran Bramley claimed 3-53 then struck 31 when Masham replied, though his efforts proved to be in vain as the home side were knocked over for just 110.

Luke Haidar shone for Killinghall, bagging 5-27 alongside Andy Thompson (3-47).

West Tanfield made it eight wins from their last nine when they inflicted a back-to-back losses on Birstwith.

Craig Robinson (81) and James Riley performed well with the bat for the out-of-form hosts, leading them to 218/9 from their 50 overs, Jake Stubbs taking 3-43.

An opening stand of 112 between Harry Lamb (86) and Will Shaw (65) then put Tanfield in control of proceedings, Reece Farren then adding 31.

But from 174/2 the visitors then began to collapse in the face of some near-unplayable bowling by Sam Ryan (5-19).

And in the end, they scraped over the line in the 42nd over with just a single wicket to spare.

Arthington sit fourth after demolishing Pateley Bridge on home soil.

Anwar Ul Haq (51), Naveed Andrabi (47) and Umar Farooq (38) were all in the runs as the hosts put 221/9 on the board, Jos Overend (5-47) and Tom Hardcastle (3-63) doing most of the damage for the Badgers.

But the Bridge batsmen failed to fire, only Oliver Fryer (41) managing a score of any note in an innings of 103.

Ul Haq completed a fine day’s work by capturing three of the wickets to fall.

Fifth-placed Darley ended bottom-of-the-table Blubberhouses’ recent revival, bowling their hosts out for the meagre total of 83.

Will Haines contributed 32 of those runs, however only one other home player reached double-figures.

Larry Audain (3-3), Joe Furniss (3-26) and Rob Nelson (3-45) all shone with the ball for Darley, helping themselves to a trio of scalps apiece.

Jim Grange (30 not out) then guided the defending champions to 84/2 inside 23 overs.

Second-from-bottom Goldsborough also suffered a comprehensive defeat, going down by 123 runs on the road at Kirk Deighton.

Will Wade (55) and Thomas Conboy (46) weighed in for the home team in a first-innings effort of 224/8, Mark Wood affecting three dismissals.

Wood then hit 26 when Goldsborough took their turn at the crease, though that was as good as it got for the strugglers, who were sent packing for 101.

Richard Ward picked up 3-15 and Conboy 3-17 for Deighton, who climb up to sixth position.

Helperby got the better of Harrogate 3rds by a hefty 91-run margin.

Dan Marston (56) led the way for the away side with a half-century, while Joss Spilman (41) also did his bit as the men from Ispahan Wood made their way to 165/7.