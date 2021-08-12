Theakston Nidderdale League: In-form Goldsborough CC keep up pressure on top two

Goldsborough CC celebrate a wicket for Henry Saul, centre. Picture: Gerard Binks

Gavin Hodson's men recorded a seventh win in eight attempts when they eased past Pateley Bridge on Saturday.

Graham Shorter (4-17), Henry Saul (3-15) and Jarrod McPhee (3-30) all shone with ball in hand to get rid of the Badgers with just 106 to their name, Jos Overend (56) hitting a defiant half-century.

Damon Ive got the home reply off to a solid start with a knock of 30 before Austalian ace McPhee (36 not out) took over and finished the job, wrapping up a six-wicket success.

That result moves Goldsborough to within three point of second-placed Darley, who also triumphed by six wickets at the weekend.

Rob Nelson helped himself to a five-wicket haul, helping restrict opponents West Tanfield to 110 all out.

Angus Shaw knocked over a couple of Darley batsmen when the visitors took their turn at the crease, however Joe Furniss led his side over the line with an unbeaten 31.

Twenty points better off at the top of the pile sit Birstwith, though the league leaders suffered just their second defeat of the campaign when they visited Helperby.

For once, the away batsmen failed to fire as only Craig Armitage (52) mustered an innings of any note in a total of 126, Tom Messenger and Al Darnell taking a trio of scalps apiece.

Earlier, Helperby had posted 189/8 thanks largely to half-centuries from Joe Corner (66) and Joss Spilman (50).

At the opposite end of the division, Ouseburn beat Burton Leonard in the battle of the bottom two.

Skipper Sam Crawshaw's knock of 22 was the highlight of Burton's 120 all out, Ben Mackrill bagging 4-33.

William Bennison then chipped in with 37 to guide second-bottom Ouseburn to a much-needed win, one which lifts them 36 points clear of their beleaguered relegation rivals.

Harrogate CC 3rds sit just one place above the drop zone and now find the cushion between themselves and the bottom-two cut to 22 points.

This is despite the Roosters racking up 237/9 from at home to Kirk Deighton, Rob Stanworth smacking 66 and Mark Roberts 33.

Undaunted, Deighton completed their run-chase with seven wickets and 15 balls in hand, Richard Ward weighing in with 66 not out.

Henry Blythe (50), Will Powell (50) and Will Wade (30 not out) also contributed to the away side's success.

Blubberhouses held out to secure a narrow win at Masham.

Will Haines (43) and Luke Davis (41) were the leading lights for the visitors in their score of 178/9, Craig Broadley capturing 3-23.