Theakston Nidderdale League: Harrogate CC 3rds relegated from top flight

Harrogate CC 3rds have been relegated from Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League. Picture: Gerard Binks

The Roosters headed into their penultimate game of the season knowing that they needed to come out on top in both of their remaining fixtures if they were to have any chance of escaping the bottom two.

But, eight points for 10th-placed Masham in their abandoned showdown with Darley rendered ‘Gate’s efforts meaningless.

William Harwood led the way for Harrogate, claiming 5-30 to help get rid of Tanfield for just 108, then skipper Matt Ingham struck an unbeaten 51 to steer his team to a seven-wicket triumph.

Rock-bottom Blubberhouses posted 234/9 at home to Birstwith, Sajid Khan hitting 51 while Pete Hardisty claimed 3-33.

But, that total did not prove to be enough as Sam Ryan's superb knock of 119 not out saw the visitors to 238/6.

Naveed Andrabi weighed in with an even bigger ton for Arthington, smashing 132 not out of his side's 314/6 at Kirk Deighton.

A trio of scalps for Rahul Khode then helped see the hosts off for 155, Richard Ward making 43.

Pateley Bridge’s first-innings score of 149 all out was enough to sink Helperby, Tom Fryer scoring 33 for the Badgers while Charlie Black and Tom Messenger scooped four wickets apiece.

Jos Overend’s haul of 5-31 then played a big part in the home team being dismissed on 125.