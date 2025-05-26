Theakston Nidderdale League: Goldsborough CC stay top of the pile

Jarrod McPhee shone for Goldsborough CC as they recorded a fourth straight win in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League. Picture: Gerard Binks

Goldsborough CC recorded a fourth consecutive victory to ensure that they kept hold of top spot in Theakston Nidderdale League Division One.

Beaten on the opening day of the season, Jarrod McPhee’s side have been in great form since and managed to edge out Pateley Bridge at the weekend.

The Badgers were bowled out for 228 thanks largely to the efforts of Mansoor Waziri (5-63) and McPhee (3-25), Eddie Batchelor (105) cracking a superb century.

McPhee (52), Nick Robinson (37 not out), Waziri (37) and Harry Lambley (37) then all chipped in to guide Goldsborough to a two-wicket win in the 43rd over.

James Crawfurd-Porter was the pick of the Pateley attack, finishing up with four scalps.

Killinghall sit just two points further back in second place following Saturday’s six-wicket success at Pannal.

Rob Smith’s knock of 45 was the only real highlight for the hosts as they made 177/8 from their 45 overs, Billy MacGregor taking 3-40.

Ed Paxton then struck an unbeaten 41 to lead Killinghall to 181/4 in 40.1 overs.

Third-placed West Tanfield are another side to have come out on top in four of their first five fixtures.

The men from the Sleningford Oval eased to 166/2 in just 31.1 overs to complete an eight-wicket triumph over Upper Wharfedale thanks largely to opener Harry Lamb’s 68.

Earlier, 3-48 from Guy Smith had helped restrict the Rams to 164/8, Jake Starkey hitting 30 of those runs.

Alne bounced back from their first loss of the campaign when they entertained rock-bottom Walton Park.

The basement boys were only able to put 133 on the board, J Neale contributing 32 at number 10 as F Furby snapped up 4-46 and Eddie Myers bagged 3-24.

C Beaumont (48) then led Alne to 137/4 inside 39 overs.

Blubberhouses climbed away from the wrong end of the table as a result of their 48-run victory on the road at Helperby.

The hosts racked up a hefty 308/7, Abhishek Patil (87), Zain Dar (73) and Muhammed Siraj (58 not out) all weighing in with half-centuries, while Tom Messenger scooped 3-50.

Dan Marston smashed a fine 103 alongside Messenger (60) to keep Helperby in the contest, however they eventually ran out of deliveries with the scoreboard reading 260/7.

Ben Rhydding secured their second success since they were promoted to the top flight, beating Birstwith by 87 runs.

Forrest Hamilton (110) and Sam Tattersall (60) batted expertly to steer last season’s Division Two champions to 278/6.

James Riley hit 69 for Birstwith, though they were dismissed on 191 as Hamilton (3-29) completed an excellent afternoon’s work, backed up by Alex Miller (3-43).