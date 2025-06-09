Goldsborough CC have made a fine start to the 2025 season. Picture: Gerard Binks

Saturday's top-of-the-table clash between Theakston Nidderdale League Division One high-flyers Goldsborough and Killinghall went the way of the former.

The men from York Road began round seven of the 2025 season just ahead of their opponents at the summit, but ended the weekend 12 points clear courtesy of a three-wicket success.

Both teams headed into Saturday's contest having won five of their opening six games and Killinghall put themselves into a decent position to go on and record victory number six as they posted 191/7 from their 45 overs.

Captain Dan Atkinson (65 not out) led by example, while Luke Haidar added 36 as Mansoor Waziri snapped up 3-46.

But, although it did take them until the last over of the match to do so, Goldsborough were able to chase down that total thanks to knocks from Harry Lambley (54), Nick Robinson (44) and Ethan Ive (35).

Haidar did his best to slow the hosts' progress with a superb six-wicket haul, however they eventually made it over the line with just five balls to spare.

West Tanfield climbed to third place courtesy of their emphatic win over bottom-of-the-table Walton Park.

Harry Lamb (61), Cameron King (49) and Sam Abel (44) batted nicely as the hosts racked up a hefty 304/8.

Duncan Spencer (41), Tom Hudson (31) and James Blair-Holt (31) tried to keep Park in the game, however they didn't progress beyond 184/8 in the end.

Alfie Spencer (5-53) and Angus Shaw (3-51) impressed with the ball for Tanfield.

Helperby took over in fourth spot despite being knocked over for 132 by Birstwith.

Luis Rees-Hughes (45) was the only home batsman to make much of an impression as A Heslin bowled brilliantly to return figures of 4-15.

Birstwith were then sent on their way with the scoreboard reading 118, Tom Messenger scooping an impressive 4-16.

Upper Wharfedale leapfrogged Ben Rhydding and moved into seventh position after coming out on top of Saturday's showdown between the two.

Robbie Miller (94) was the mainstay of the visitors' 185/8, though that total did not prove to be sufficient.

Jimmy McPhee (40) and Jake Starkey (36) led the way for the Rams as they wrapped up a four-wicket success inside 40 overs.

Ben Rhydding's Stuart Calderon finished up with three wickets in a losing cause.

Struggling Pannal were beaten again, going down by two wickets when they entertained Pateley Bridge.

Martyn Wood's men put 179/9 on the board, Andy Ellis and Joe Sprowell both making 46.

Tom Hardcastle scooped 3-37 for the Badgers before Tom Smith (36) and Colin Chadwick (34) top-scored as they sneaked over the line with just a single ball remaining.

Archie Barrett returned excellent figures of 5-47 for Pannal, while Liam Daly claimed 3-47.

Blubberhouses pulled away from the drop zone after they edged out Alne.

Abhishek Patil grabbed three wickets as the away team were bowled out on 162, Ryan Beaumont (53) their leading light.

Sultan Mehr (41), Aamir Rehman (39) and Omar Ali (30 not out) then got Blubberhouses to 165/9.

Toby Stirke bowled nicely for Alne, picking up 4-34.