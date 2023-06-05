Harry Abel hit a half-century in West Tanfield's victory over Pateley Bridge. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Rams edged ahead of their fellow high-flyers last weekend as they made it four wins out of four since their promotion from Division Two, but Saturday saw them soundly beaten by Jarrod McPhee’s men.

Callum Lockett top-scored with 36 in Wharfedale’s 169/9 from their 45 overs, Mark Wood claiming 3-27.

Brodie Craig (50) and McPhee (43 not out) then led the way as Goldsborough eased to an eight-wicket victory with more than 14 overs to spare.

Pateley Bridge players celebrate an early breakthrough during their Theakston Nidderdale League Division One clash with West Tanfield.

Helperby sunk rock-bottom Masham to climb into second spot, where they sit five points off the summit.

Campbell Love continued his fine form with bat, smashing 102 not out of the hosts’ 207/4.

Tom Smith made 41 when Masham replied, however 4-26 from Thomas Lydiate helped ensure that they didn’t progress any further than 172/9.

Ouseburn’s third success on the bounce saw them take over third spot.

Harry Lamb hit 30 at the top of the order for West Tanfield.

Half-centuries by Liam Storm (63) and Oliver Chamberlain (54) steered them to 210/8 on the road at Killinghall, Dan Atkinson bagging three of the wickets to fall.

The hosts then slumped to 76/7, and although Andy Thompson struck a defiant 55, five scalps for Will Jenkins helped get rid of them on 181.

West Tanfield sit fifth following their 67-run triumph over Pateley Bridge.

Sam Abel weighed in with 54 of their 196/9, Jos Overend doing his bit for the Badgers with an excellent return of 5-37.

William McKenzie managed 32 when Bridge replied, though they didn’t make it any further than 129, thanks in part to Adam Hodgkinson’s haul of 4-14.

Having made a slow start to the campaign, Birstwith registered back-to-back wins when they saw off Darley.

James Riley (73), Chris Base (66) and Craig Robinson all impressed in a first-innings effort of 274/9.

Adam Copeland responded with 43 for struggling Darley, but they were bowled out for 240 in the end.

Half-a-dozen dismissals for Mark Harland (6-40) helped Kirk Deighton skittle Arthington for just 84, Hari Krishnan Mandora left stranded on 33 not out.