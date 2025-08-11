Theakston Nidderdale League: Goldsborough CC pull 30 points clear at top of the table

Graham Shorter was amongst the wickets as Goldsborough CC tightened their grip on top spot in Theakston Nidderdale League Division One. Picture: Gerard Binks

Goldsborough CC sit 30 points clear at the top of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One following Saturday’s 89-run success over struggling Pateley Bridge.

Jarrod McPhee (133 not out) smashed a fine unbeaten century for the league leaders, who posted 285/4 from their 45 overs, Mark Wood adding 48 and James Wood 41.

Eddie Batchelor made 50 when rock-bottom Bridge responded, while Benjy Howard chipped in with 31, but the Badgers were unable to progress any further than 196/9.

Henry Saul, Graham Shorter and James Wood each bagged a brace of wickets for Goldsborough.

West Tanfield remain second in the table thanks to their comprehensive victory on the road at second-from-bottom Pannal.

The men from the Sleningford Oval racked up a hefty first-innings total of 302/9 as Cameron King (62), Robbie Wilberforce (52), Guy Smith (40 not out) and Alfie Spencer (33) all weighed in.

Dom Burnett snapped up four wickets for Pannal before Henry Ball (57 not out) did a fine job of anchoring their reply, however he eventually ran out of partners with the hosts still 101 runs shy of where they needed to be.

Jonny Luty (3-33) was the pick of the Tanfield bowlers.

Killinghall sit just two points further back in third place as a result of their win at Walton Park in what was a low-scoring affair.

The home side were dismissed with just 141 runs to their name, Luke Haidar and Will Pattison taking a trio of scalps apiece.

Killinghall then reached 142/6 in the 36th over to complete a four-wicket victory despite the efforts of Park’s Harry Hudson, who scooped 3-17.

Upper Wharfedale slipped from second place to fourth after they were routed by fifth-placed Helperby.

The visitors looked to be in a spot of bother until a more-than-useful undefeated eighth-wicket partnership of 95 between Thomas Lydiate (49 not out) and Joss Spilman (37 not out) steered them to 202/7.

Zach Hilton grabbed 4-42 for the Rams, but they were then blown away for only 74, with captain Callum Lockett (36) the one home batsmen to offer any real resistance.

Tom Wade did most of the damage for Helperby, finishing up with a superb haul of 7-47.

Blubberhouses made hard work of seeing off Ben Rhydding having knocked them over for just 104.

Oliver Musgrave contributed 49 of those runs, while Abhishek Patil (4-11) shone with the ball for the hosts.

Ahmad Hussain (35) and Will Haines (32) then helped Blubberhouses to 107/7 in the face of some good bowling by Forrest Hamilton (4-27).

Birstwith came out on top in their mid-table clash with Alne, having posted 240/8.

Callum Halliday (59) and Sam Ryan (50) both struck half-centuries as Fin Furby helped himself to 4-44.

Alistair Jackson (67) got the Alne innings off to a solid start, though their response stalled on 153.

Angus Heslin took 4-40 for Birstwith, while Craig Robinson (3-19) also did his bit.