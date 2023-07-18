Theakston Nidderdale League: Goldsborough CC move to within a point of the summit

Goldsborough CC have won nine of their 12 completed Theakston Nidderdale League Division One fixtures this term. Picture: Gerard Binks

In one of only two fixtures to beat the weather, Jarrod McPhee’s title hopefuls found themselves chasing their visitors’ first-innings total of 154/8.

Byron Parker hit 38 for Killinghall, while Mark Wood, James Wood and Graham Shorter each bagged a brace of wickets.

Set a revised target of 118 for victory following more rainfall, the home side made it to 120/6 in 23.2 overs despite the efforts of Andy Thompson, who claimed a fine five-wicket haul.

That result leaves Goldsborough hot on the heels of leaders Ouseburn after 13 rounds of fixtures and sees them pull 19 points clear of third-placed Killinghall.

In the only other match to reach a conclusion, in-form Arthington recorded a sixth consecutive success when they entertained Pateley Bridge.

With the contest reduced to 34 overs per side, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat, Sajid Hussain weighing in with an unbeaten 55 in a score of 159/5.

Tom Hardcastle took 3-45 for the Badgers, though their batsmen were unable to find the runs required to get them over the line.

Skipper Tom Fryer did contribute 37, however some excellent work with the ball in hand by Umar Farooq (5-28) helped ensure that Bridge did not progress any further than 130/9.

Top-of-the-table Ouseburn had bowled out struggling Kirk Deighton for only 92 when the rain forced the abandonment of that game, Jake Temple grabbing 4-16 and Jonty Moorhouse 3-17.

Upper Wharfedale were 125/5 on the road at West Tanfield, Ryan Hodgson hitting 44 of those runs as Jonny Luty knocked over three of the wickets to fall.

Knocks of 41 from James Riley and 39 not out from Chris Base had led Birstwith to 120/6 away at rock-bottom Darley, Rob Nelson bowling nicely to record figures of 5-46.